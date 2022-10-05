Virat Kohli names India cricketer with weird food habits: ‘I saw him eat ice-cream with dal chawal’

The Indian cricket team has a huge fanfare and it is not just limited to the country but globally. Fans are keen to learn about the dressing room secrets, the information going behind the scenes and former India captain Virat Kohli has presented them with an unknown trivia surrounding one of his colleagues.

The incident took place while Kohli was promoting his latest venture 'One 8 Commune’ on YouTube, where he spoke about Wriddhiman Saha's bizarre eating habits.

"If I've seen anyone try unique combination while eating then it is Wriddhiman Saha. I once noticed his plate, which had butter chicken, roti, salad and there was a rasgulla kept as well.

"I saw he took two three bites of roti and salad and gulped the entire rasgulla. So I asked him ‘Wriddhi what are you doing?’

"He said this is how he usually eats, there were times when I saw him eat ice-cream with dal chawal. He eats them together, like two bites of rice and then ice-cream.

“I feel creativity can be used some other place," Kohli said in the video.

Kohli also shared his worst and the best food experience in the video. "I'll tell about my worst food experience. Recently I went to Paris, which was my worst. For vegetarians it was a nightmare, there was a language barrier and there were not many options.

“Best was when I actually went to Bhutan. Organically grown, the local vegetable, their wild rice. They call it the Bhutanese farmhouse. The concept is that they have small huts and you climb up the stairs and they grow the vegetables just below. So they plucked organic vegetables, we ate with them at their house and it was the best meal,” the former India captain said.

