Virat Kohli needles Harpreet Brar after PBKS bowler’s aggressive celebration against RCB, gets ice-cold response

Virat Kohli looked completely in rhythm once again as he walked out to bat after his brilliant century against Kolkata Knight Riders in the previous game. Carrying the same confidence into the clash against Punjab Kings in Dharamsala, Kohli started positively and immediately put the bowlers under pressure with his intent and presence at the crease. The former RCB captain appeared in full control, rotating strike with ease while also keeping the scoreboard moving with authority.

Virat Kohli teases Harpreet Brar during PBKS vs RCB clash.(AFP)

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Along with his batting fluency, Kohli also brought his trademark intensity and energy to the middle. The high-pressure encounter saw the veteran batter indulge in a couple of moments with Punjab spinner Harpreet Brar during the innings.

The incident took place on the fifth ball of the ninth over when Azmatullah Omarzai delivered a back-of-a-length ball that Kohli pushed towards point. Sensing a quick single, Kohli stepped out of his crease immediately, but non-striker Devdutt Padikkal was quick to turn it down after noticing Brar charging onto the ball. Kohli had already advanced a fair distance down the pitch by then and found himself stranded momentarily.

Instead of rushing back in panic, Kohli paused and cheekily stared at Brar, almost inviting him to attempt a direct hit at the stumps. Brar, however, chose not to risk the throw, aware that a miss could easily result in overthrows and hand away extra runs. With Punjab already facing criticism for inconsistent fielding performances this season, the spinner avoided taking an unnecessary gamble in a tense contest.

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, Brar was aggressive with his celebrations in the match as he claimed two crucial wickets of Jacob Bethell and Devdutt Padikkal. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, Brar was aggressive with his celebrations in the match as he claimed two crucial wickets of Jacob Bethell and Devdutt Padikkal. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Later in the match, Kohli, with a smile on his face, had a word with Brar after the end of the 14th over but the PBKS spinner just walked ahead. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Later in the match, Kohli, with a smile on his face, had a word with Brar after the end of the 14th over but the PBKS spinner just walked ahead. {{/usCountry}}

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It wasn’t the first time Kohli and Brar shared an exchange on the field. The two had a similar moment during last season as well, with Kohli leading the banter while the Punjab Kings spinner chose to respond with a smile rather than words.

During the tense run chase, Kohli was heard telling Brar, “20 saal ho gaye cricket khelte hue, aese stump thodi na ho jaunga. Tere coach ko bhi janta hoon (I’ve been playing cricket for 20 years, I’m not going to get out like that. I even know your coach).” Brar couldn't help but chuckle at the banter.

Virat Kohli smashes fifty

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Meanwhile, Kohli continued his impressive form with a fluent 31-ball half-century against Punjab Kings, once again playing the anchor role for RCB. He looked assured from the start, timing the ball beautifully and finding boundaries consistently while keeping the innings steady from one end. His calm presence in the middle helped RCB maintain momentum during crucial phases. In the end, he was dismissed by Yuzvendra Chahal for 58 off 37 balls.

Earlier, Punjab Kings won the toss and chose to bowl first as Shreyas Iyer’s side searched desperately for a much-needed win. RCB, meanwhile, were without regular captain Rajat Patidar, who missed the match due to injury, with Jitesh Sharma leading the side.

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