‘Virat Kohli not a certainty in India’s T20I side anymore, his form will be monitored': Former India cricketer

With Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, and Shreyas Iyer already jostling for the middle-order's spot, does Virat Kohli walk into India's T20I XI? It's a question that doesn't have a straightforward answer as multiple factors need to be taken into account but none bigger than the sentiments and sheer weightage of past performances. On current form - Kohli scored at a strike rate of 115 in IPL 2022 and hasn't played a single T20 since then - it is difficult to argue in Kohli's favour but how does one forget that he still is one of the best in the world and has been there right at the top for close to a decade in all formats of the game? With the T20 World Cup knocking on the door, every match from now on is an audition and ahead of the three-match T20I series against England starting July 7, Kohli's progress will be closely monitored.

The former captain along with Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja and Shreyas Iyer will be available from the second match as they were part of the Edgbaston Test which India lost by 7 wickets But the question remains, will Kohli walk into the XI? Former India opener Wasim Jaffer says he will for now but his form will be a topic of discussion as he is no longer a certainty.

"Kohli plays, there's no doubt about it but his form will be taken into consideration. His IPL strike rate hasn't been great. He's not been in the best of forms. Deepak Hooda can give you an option with bowling so that will be taken into consideration but not straightaway. I'd say Kohli will get an opportunity to play a few matches and then probably selectors will take a call but I don't think he'll be a certainty because so many young players have done so well. In the last T20 World Cup, the strike rate, that approach, was questioned and I think we need to keep looking at the future," Jaffer told ESPNCricinfo.

In Kohli's absence, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav batted in the top four in the last 7 T20Is that India played against South Africa and Ireland. Hooda scored a century in Ireland while Pandya and Suryakumar are more or less certain in the middle-order.

Former England spinner and former ECB director Ashley Giles used the 'class is permanent' to defend Kohli's case.

"I'm not gonna sit here and say 'leave Kohli out'. I'd be wanting that if I was in the England side. It's a big decision to make. India have got so many good players coming through their system but Kohli's got to come in. What do they say, form is temporary, class is permanent," he said.

The prolific right-hander, who hasn't scored a century in close to three years now, was rested along with Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, and Jasprit Bumrah from the West Indies ODIs but upcoming two T20Is and three ODIs against England will be crucial for him.

