Virat Kohli opens up on future with RCB after Bangalore knocked out of IPL 2021

On the opening day of the second phase of Indian Premier League 2021 in the UAE, Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli announced that he will be stepping down as RCB captain following the culmination of the season. Kohli's Bangalore fought tooth and nail to make it through to the playoffs, but lost to Kolkata Knight Riders on Monday in the Eliminator to get knocked out of IPL 2021.

With the four-wicket defeat, Kohli's stint as RCB captain came to an end. Throughout his tenure, he did not win the trophy for the franchise as captain, but fans will hope he manages to do so as a player in the coming years.

Which brings us to the biggest question - will Kohli continue to play for RCB after stepping down as captain?

'I have tried my best to create a culture here where youngsters could come in and play with freedom and belief. It is something I have done with India as well. I have given my best. I don't know how the response has been, but I have given 120% to this franchise every time, which is something I will now do as a player," Kohli said at the presentation ceremony.

"It is a great time to regroup and restructure for the next three years with people who will take this ahead," he added.

On being asked if he will continue with RCB, Kohli said: "Yes definitely, I don't see myself playing anywhere else. Loyalty matters more to me than worldly pleasures. I would be in the RCB till the last day I play in the IPL," he signed off.

Since taking over as captain of RCB in 2011, Kohli has led the team in 140 matches, winning 66 and losing 70, while four games ended in a no contest. Under him, the team reached the IPL final for the second time in 2016, a season where he scored 973 runs – the most by any player in a single edition of the IPL – and finished with the wooden spoon twice in 2017 and 2019.

