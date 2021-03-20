IND USA
India captain Virat Kohli with Hardik Pandya.(AP)
cricket

'Despite Rishabh, Iyer not getting a chance, we put on 225': Virat Kohli lauds India's batting effort in 5th T20I

Speaking after India won the encounter by 36 runs, Kohli said the result was a testament to India's batting depth.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 20, 2021 11:45 PM IST

India captain Virat Kohli praised the batting performance displayed by his side in the 5th T20I against England at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday. Kohli hammered a sensational 80* in 52 balls as India posted 224/2 in 20 overs in the series decider.

But he was not the only India batsman to score runs. Rohit Sharma, at the top, also smashed 64 runs in 34 balls, while Suryakumar Yadav contributed with 32 runs in 17 balls.

Also read: Kohli, Bhuvi lead the way as India seal T20 series

Hardik Pandya remained with Kohli till the end of the innings, adding 34 more runs to the total in 17 balls.

Speaking after India won the encounter by 36 runs, Kohli said the result was a testament to India's batting depth.

"It was a complete game for us. Totally outplayed the opposition. Even with so much dew coming in, like last game we've defended the total again. Today was a complete game. Despite Rishabh and Iyer not getting a chance we put on 225. Testimony to our batting depth," Kohli said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

"Today Rohit and me were both positive in our intent. We knew we could trust each other and one of us can play second fiddle if one takes off. Today it was classic Rohit Sharma. And then Surya coming in at three and taking the game even further away," he added.

"Then Hardik finishing it," Kohli further added.

"I was particularly pleased with Surya. Bhuvi coming back and bowling like that. Still have Jassi to come back. Don't have much in terms of negatives. Pant showed a lot of maturity through the series as well," Kohli went on talking about the positives from the series.

"Confidence level of Thakur after that series in Australia is sky high. With the ball his strength is his belief. He is a proper cricketer," Kohli added.

