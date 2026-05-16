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Virat Kohli pulls no punches, wants more privacy when not playing: ‘Six cameras following you not comfortable feeling’

Virat Kohli is not a fan of cameras following players around at all times, as he wants his privacy respected. 

Updated on: May 16, 2026 03:13 pm IST
Written by Vishesh Roy
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Virat Kohli, the India and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) talisman, is a darling for the cameras. He is constantly followed, and every move of his is dissected, whether during a game or a training session. However, the 37-year-old is not a fan of close monitoring, as he wants the players' privacy respected. He opened up about not being comfortable with cameras filming players as they have conversations on the sidelines of an Indian Premier League (IPL) game, saying there needs to be some streamlining of the footage the teams' social media units capture during training sessions.

Virat Kohli wants the privacy of the players to be respected. (PTI)

Kohli, who recently hit his 9th IPL century, said it is not easy to focus on training while knowing the cameras are filming his every move, adding that players need freedom to practice their skills and do the needful to prepare to the best of their ability for a game.

“You walk to practice, and you have six cameras following you. It’s not a comfortable feeling at all. As a sports person, you need the ability and the freedom to work on your game in peace. If everything you do is an opportunity to film or display or to dissect, then you are not being organic," Kohli said on the RCB Podcast.

Also Read: Virat Kohli's fiery podcast begs the question: Why do Indian cricketers linger on despite not being wanted?

“But I genuinely feel like there has to be a bit more streamlining, because if you look at the growth of the official fan clubs or the official fan pages of teams, it has taken place after a long period of time when the IPL was already in play. So it’s not a thing that people were ready for from day one,” he added.

Kane Williamson example

Kohli also gave an example of his interaction with Kane Williamson on the sidelines of the IPL 2026 game against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), revealing how the cameras were constantly around, and he also highlighted the role of the Champak robot used by the IPL organisers.

“I was talking to Kane the other day, and there’s that robot thing just waving at me. And I am like, ‘Why is this thing waving at me?’ I’m talking to Kane about something so serious. First, I ignored the dog, and then I told the man controlling it, please take him away. Let me talk in peace. Kane’s my friend. I can’t have a conversation with him without it becoming a ‘moment’,” said Kohli.

Speaking of Kohli, the right-hander has been in fine form in the IPL 2026 season, scoring 484 runs in 12 matches at an average of 53.78 and a strike rate of 165.75.

 
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Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill.
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill.
Home / Cricket News / Virat Kohli pulls no punches, wants more privacy when not playing: ‘Six cameras following you not comfortable feeling’
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