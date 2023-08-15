Virat Kohli quashes fake news about him and Anushka, issues blistering response to reports on Alibaug farmhouse

Virat Kohli has set the record straight about reports claiming that the ace cricketer wants to build a cricket pitch at Alibaug farmhouse on Tuesday. Two of the most talked-about celebrities in tinsel town, Virat and his actress-wife Anushka Sharma reportedly purchased an eight-acre property in Zirad village. Rested for the entire T20I series between India and the West Indies, former Indian skipper Kohli recently visited the construction site in Maharashtra.

Kohli is gearing up for the upcoming edition of the Asia Cup(ANI-Virat Kohli Instagram)

According to a leading news organisation, power couple Virat and Anushka had plans to build a cricket pitch at their ultra-expensive Alibaug farmhouse. However, Kohli has quashed the reports by issuing a noteworthy response on social media. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Kohli cleared the air and termed the development as fake news. "Bachpan se jo akhbaar Padha hai, wo bhi fake news chaapne lage ab (The newspaper that we are reading since childhood is also publishing fake news these days)," Kohli mentioned in his Instagram post through Stories.

Kohli's response has come after the media organisation claimed that the former India captain was keen on having a cricket pitch on his lavish farmhouse. One of the most followed athletes on Instagram, Kohli has over 255 million followers on the photo and video-sharing platform. According to a previous report, Kohli had bought his second property in Alibaug last year. The veteran batter of the Indian team had paid a stamp duty of INR 36 lakh for the transaction of his 2,000 sq ft villa in Alibaug that cost him INR 6 crore.

Kohli breaks silence on social media earnings

Since Kohli was on international duty in Australia at the time, his brother Vikas Kohli had visited Alibaug sub-registrar office to complete the registration formalities. Kohli recently issued a clarification after reports suggested that the batting superstar earns roughly INR 11 crore for sharing promotional posts on Instagram. "While I am grateful and indebted to all that I’ve received in life, the news that has been making rounds about my social media earnings is not true," Kohli had said. On the work front, the 34-year-old is gearing up for the upcoming edition of the Asia Cup. Run-machine Kohli did not bat for Rohit Sharma’s Team India in his previous white-ball assignment against the West Indies in the Caribbean.

