'You don't want to play knocks which don't help the team in any way': Virat Kohli on his 77* in 3rd T20I against England

Virat Kohli's unbeaten 77 in the third T20I against England received praised from all quarters but reacting on his innings, the India captain said he wouldn't want to cherish knocks which 'don't help the team in any way.'

Kohli led India's revival with a second straight half-century in T20Is after the score read 86/5 at one stage. Starting in an unconvincing manner, Kohli switched gears with panache, scoring the last 50 of his 77* runs off just 18 balls. Although Kohli was pleased with his performance, the skipper felt it would have felt even sweeter had it come in a winning cause.

"You don't want to play knocks which don't help the team in any way. It was a bit difficult to bat against the new ball. It was a bit tacky and the bowlers were getting a bit of assistance. Their pacers were hitting good areas," Kohli went on saying.

"We got one little partnership and then towards the end with Hardik as well. It was important for me to bat deep into the innings because I knew that it would be easier for the set batsman to read the pace and bounce of the wicket. The case was to get set and try and get a decent total."

As India went down by eight wickets to England to concede a 1-2 lead in the five match T20I series, Kohli was clearly unimpressed with certain areas which he felt the players needed to do better at.

Although India's start with the bat could have been better, the one thing that bothered Kohli was the body language of his team, which the India captain feels, was off, especially at the time when England's Jos Buttler and Jonny Bairstow were finding boundaries constantly. Kohli felt such conduct is unacceptable when a team is defending a total of 157.

"If you lose the toss, embrace what's been asked of you as a team. The England bowlers were absolutely brilliant with the new ball. In the first six overs, they hardly gave us anything and made our lives very difficult," Kohli said at the presentation ceremony after England beat India by eight wickets.

"We tried to come back as well as we could but I don't think our body language in the second half was acceptable in the field. Defending 160, you need intensity and energy and that was lacking tonight."