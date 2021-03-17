Dinesh Karthik's Corolla-Ferrari comment on Virat Kohli takes Twitter by storm

Dinesh Karthik has come up with a pretty unique and creative praise for India captain Virat Kohli which went viral on Twitter. Referring to the two contrasting ends of Kohli's not out against England during the third T20I in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, Karthik defined Kohli's innings in one of the most entertaining phrases heard in recent memory.

"He starts like a Corolla and finishes like a Ferrari," Karthik told Sky Sports about the India captain and later on also tweeted the same on his official handle.

"My goodness, the last bit was unbelievable! He's the best batsman in the world for a reason. His game awareness, his ability to move around the crease and predict what the bowler is going to do almost before he delivers is one of his greatest strengths."

Starts like a corolla , finishes like a FERRARI #KingKohli — DK (@DineshKarthik) March 16, 2021





Kohli had gotten off to a scratchy start at the Motera. After India were put in to bat and once again lost KL Rahul for a low score – a second consecutive duck – and then Rohit Sharma, Kohli walked out to join Ishan Kishan with the score reading 20/2. He began in some style, creaming a trademark Kohli cover drive off Mark Wood to get off the mark. But as the innings progressed and England's bowlers mounted pressure, Kohli was far from his fluent best.

Here is how Twitter reacted to Dinesh Karthik's Corolla-Ferrari comment on Virat Kohli

﻿

Starts like a Corolla but finishes like a Ferrari ......@DineshKarthik on Kohli's knock ❤️🥂#Kohli #kingkohli ❤️😍🔥 — Anjali Sharma (@Anjali_vk_18) March 16, 2021

Have really enjoyed working with Dinesh Karthik in this series so far .. seems a natural at this punditry gig ! — Nasser Hussain (@nassercricket) March 16, 2021

"Virat Kohli starts like a Corolla but Virat finishes Like a Ferrari." - Dinesh Karthik — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) March 16, 2021

oh boy you hurt many Corolla owners 🤣🤣🤣 — Jagan Santhanam (@jagansanthanam) March 16, 2021

﻿

Although he did score the off boundary, Kohli, at one stage was 28 off 29 as India found it tough to score at a healthy rate. But the momentum changed in the 16th over of the innings, bowled by Jofra Archer. Kohli flat batted Archer down the wicket for a four, followed by a flick, that sailed off the top edge for a six. In the next over, Kohli smacked Jordan down the ground for a six and got himself a boundary to bring up consecutive T20I fifties.

Kohli turned on the heat in the 18th over bowled by Mark Wood, by taking England's best bowler of the night for six, six four in a row and capped off the innings with a boundary each in the final two overs of India's innings.