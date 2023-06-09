Virat Kohli retaliates after being viciously targetted over viral dressing room image after his dismissal in WTC final

Virat Kohli never escapes the mountain of expectation from the fans, from world cricket. It is something he has earned after the plethora of records he has broken across his illustrious career that leaves him the best-possible option to take down Sachin Tendulkar's mighty records. And with expectation follows criticism as well. Sometimes it can become harsh and sometimes bizarre, as it happened on Thursday post his dismissal in the WTC Final against Australia at The Oval. Kohli later retaliated with a cryptic post on his Instagram.

Virat Kohli was viciously targetted over viral dressing room image

After heading to the WTC Final on the back of two consecutive IPL tons and up against his favourite opponent, Australia, Kohli was expected to revive India's innings after the quick dismissals of the openers. Kohli showed a lot of promise with the way he started before being rattled by a beast of a delivery from Mitchell Starc that even left him in disbelief. He departed scoring just 14 off 31 which left India in a spot of bother as the top order crumbled for just 71 runs in 18.2 overs.

A few moments later, when Ravindra Jadeja and Ajinkya Rahane were looking to stitch a valiant partnership to stage a fightback, the cameraman, for a brief few seconds, panned towards the Indian dressing room and Kohli was spotted having food while in a conversation with Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan and batting coach Vikram Rathour.

The sight of the players having a jolly conversation and Kohli having food left fans angry as they viciously attacked the former Indian skipper. In fact, one of fans, who post had garnered maximum engagement, tweeted saying: "Tendulkar didnt eat for 3 days after he got out early in that 2003 WC final. Meanwhile Kohli after getting out early in #WTCFinal2023"

On Friday, before the start of Day 3 at The Oval, Kohli shared an Instagram story hitting back at his trolls. The post read: “You must develop the ability to be disliked in order to free yourself from the prison of other people's opinions”

Jadeja and Rahane did look to post a fightback with their 73-run stand but Nathan Lyon's dismissal of the former at the close of Day 2 denied any hope to the Indian team. Australia remained on top after first two day's of action in London.

