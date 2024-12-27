Virat Kohli retaliates to booing MCG crowd after shoulder charge at Sam Konstas; video viral

Senior India batter Virat Kohli's shoulder barge on Australia's 19-year-old Sam Konstas did not sit well with the home crowd at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Day 1 of the fourth Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. The spectators began booing him each time he came near the boundary ropes. However, the 36-year-old retaliated in a vicious fashion. Virat Kohli reacts to booing MCG crowd

It was in the opening session on Thursday when Kohli deliberately walked towards Konstas, who was on the way towards the other end of the crease, and bumped his shoulder into him. The two immediately had an altercation before being intervened by fellow Aussie opener Usman Khawaja and the on-field umpire.

The Australian crowd has always held the utmost place for Kohli since his maiden tour to the country in 2012, while the media hailed the return of the "king" when the former India captain arrived in Perth ahead of the start of his potential final tour Down Under. However, his deliberate act to unsettle debutant Konstas via physical contact did not sit well with the MCG spectators.

During Australia's first innings on Thursday, Kohli, in one of the overs, was forced to dive and save a boundary, during which his sunglasses fell over the boundary ropes. The Indian, after his fielding act, quickly threw the ball towards the wicketkeeper, before he walked back to the boundary to collect his sunglasses. All these while, the Australian crowd heavily booed and jeered at Kohli, which was even mentioned in the commentary. But the India No. 4 responded by spitting out his chewing gum, while staring at the crowd.

Kohli fined for Konstas shoulder bump

ICC, on Thursday, right after the end of Day 1 action in Melbourne, fined Kohli 20 per cent of his match fee for deliberately bumping shoulders with Konstas. He was also handed one demerit point for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct. The code relates to "inappropriate physical contact with a player, player support personnel, umpire, match referee or any other person (including a spectator during an international match," the ICC said in a statement.

"No formal hearing was needed as Kohli accepted the sanctions proposed by match referee Andy Pycroft," it added.