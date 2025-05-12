Virat Kohli retires from Test cricket, says ‘not easy, but it feels right’

Virat Kohli, India’s biggest cricket icon since Sachin Tendulkar, announced his retirement from Test cricket with immediate effect on Monday. The 36-year-old former captain took to his official Instagram handle to announce the retirement, just a month before India tour England for a five-match Test series. Virat Kohli kisses his bat after reaching a century. (AFP File Photo)

“It’s been 14 years since I first wore the baggy blue in Test cricket. Honestly, I never imagined the journey this format would take me on. It’s tested me, shaped me, and taught me lessons I’ll carry for life,” Kohli said in the statement. “There’s something deeply personal about playing in whites. The quiet grind, the long days, the small moments that no one sees but that stay with you forever.

“As I step away from this format, it’s not easy - but it feels right. I’ve given it everything I had, and it’s given me back so much more than I could’ve hoped for. I’m walking away with a heart full of gratitude - for the game, for the people I shared the field with, and for every single person who made me feel seen along the way. I’ll always look back at my Test career with a smile.”

With this comes to an end a Test career that spanned 123 matches — 68 of which he led India — over 14 years, scoring 9,230 runs at an average of 46.85. Under Kohli, India were No. 1 in Test cricket for a considerable phase and also had won their first-ever series in Australia during the 2018-19 tour.

This announcement came close on the heels of Rohit Sharma retiring from the format, and Ravichandran Ashwin during the Australia tour last winter. Kohli’s retirement completes the main transition that started with Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane being slowly phased out.

Kohli retires with a captaincy record of 40 wins in 68 matches, losing just 17, making him the most successful Indian cricket captain ahead of MS Dhoni (27 wins) and Sourav Ganguly (21 wins).