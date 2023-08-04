The dying art of Test batting
, KolkataSomshuvra Laha
Aug 04, 2023 12:11 AM IST
The craft of batting long in Test matches, now considered unglamorous and arduous, has made way for a ‘hit out or get out’ variation
Last summer, when England were obsessed with jazzing up Test cricket, chances are you would have missed Pakistan opener Abdullah Shafique’s match-winning 160 at Galle. It was a fourth-innings, 408-ball, nearly nine-hour-long, unbeaten epic. Very few bat this long these days. Shafique still had a hundred to show for his toil.
