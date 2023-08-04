Home / India News / The dying art of Test batting

The dying art of Test batting

BySomshuvra Laha, Kolkata
Aug 04, 2023 12:11 AM IST

The craft of batting long in Test matches, now considered unglamorous and arduous, has made way for a ‘hit out or get out’ variation

Last summer, when England were obsessed with jazzing up Test cricket, chances are you would have missed Pakistan opener Abdullah Shafique’s match-winning 160 at Galle. It was a fourth-innings, 408-ball, nearly nine-hour-long, unbeaten epic. Very few bat this long these days. Shafique still had a hundred to show for his toil.

HT Image
HT Image
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, August 04, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out