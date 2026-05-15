...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Virat Kohli reveals 'simple stuff' that makes Bhuvneshwar Kumar unstoppable in IPL 2026: 'That's crazy'

Virat Kohli pointed out that this discipline and control have been central to Bhuvneshwar Kumar's success and resurgence.

Updated on: May 15, 2026 07:06 pm IST
Written by Aditya Maheshwari
Advertisement

RCB superstar Virat Kohli has lavished praise on Bhuvneshwar Kumar for his outstanding performances this season, where the veteran pacer has climbed to the top of the Purple Cap standings. The experienced seamer has rolled back the years with his consistent displays, looking every bit like the bowler who once dominated world cricket with the new ball. Bhuvneshwar has troubled batters throughout the campaign by hitting the right areas and extracting movement both ways, especially in the powerplay where his control and swing have been at their best. His clever use of length deliveries has kept opposition batters guessing, making it difficult to settle early in the innings.

Virat Kohli lauds Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s relentless accuracy.(ANI Pic Service)

Beyond the powerplay, he has also shown maturity at the death, maintaining discipline under pressure while continuing to pick up crucial wickets. With 22 wickets in 12 matches so far, he currently leads the Purple Cap race and has been one of the standout performers of the season, playing a key role in RCB’s success with both ball control and timely breakthroughs.

Kohli highlighted how Bhuvneshwar has gone back to basics, relying less on exaggerated swing and more on relentless accuracy at a challenging length that consistently tests batters. Kohli pointed out that this discipline and control have been central to his success and resurgence.

"What is Bhuvi doing? He's not bowling banana inswing, banana outswingers. He is bowling at a length that is telling the guys, 'I am good enough to hit this length every time. It is the most difficult length to hit and I'm just going to keep hitting this length. Are you good enough to take me on or not?" Kohli said on the RCB podcast.

 
purple cap bhuvneshwar kumar rcb virat kohli
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill.
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill.
Home / Cricket News / Virat Kohli reveals 'simple stuff' that makes Bhuvneshwar Kumar unstoppable in IPL 2026: 'That's crazy'
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.