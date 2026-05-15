Arshdeep Singh ‘andhera’ controversy erupts as MI twist knife with savage post after Tilak Varma’s masterclass

Arshdeep Singh has come under scrutiny for reasons away from the field as Punjab Kings continue to struggle through a five-match losing streak. The left-arm pacer is now facing backlash over a social media video that went viral ahead of their clash against Mumbai Indians, showing him interacting with Tilak Varma and Naman Dhir. MI turn Arshdeep Singh’s “andhera” comment into spotlight drama after Tilak Varma’s match-winning blitz. (Reuters and PTI)

In the clip, Arshdeep jokingly asks Tilak, “Oye Andhere, sunscreen lagaaya?” (Hey, dark one, did you apply sunscreen?). The video then shows him turning the camera towards Tilak’s teammate Naman Dhir, whom he refers to as the “real Noor” from Punjab. The video was posted by Arshdeep himself on his Snapchat account.

The remarks have sparked widespread online reactions, with many users criticising the tone and calling it inappropriate. As the video continues to circulate, Arshdeep has found himself at the centre of controversy, with sections of fans and observers terming the comments as “casual racism.”

Meanwhile, in the match, Tilak powered Mumbai Indians to a sensational win with an unbeaten 75, dealing a further blow to Punjab Kings’ campaign. Chasing a stiff 201, Mumbai lost momentum in the middle overs after a couple of quick wickets at crucial moments, which briefly tilted the contest in Punjab’s favour. However, Tilak held his nerve under pressure, ensuring the chase never drifted out of reach even as the required rate climbed sharply.

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In a blistering 33-ball knock, he struck 6 sixes and as many fours, pacing his innings brilliantly before accelerating in the death overs to seal the game in style.

After the match, Mumbai Indians responded to Arshdeep’s “andhera” comment with a pointed social media post. The franchise shared a clip featuring the popular Bollywood track Channa Mereya, using the line “Andhera tera maine le liya” as the background. The video showed Tilak stepping out of darkness in the visuals, holding his post-match awards, including the Player of the Match trophy. The post quickly grabbed attention online, with fans linking it to the earlier remark and the ongoing buzz around the incident.