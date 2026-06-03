Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma's road to 2027 World Cup may run through one final New Zealand mission

New Zealand Cricket on Wednesday announced its home summer schedule, with India confirmed for a blockbuster multi-format tour from October 22 to December 1. The series could carry significance beyond just results. For veterans Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, it may represent one final opportunity to play on New Zealand soil, while also providing India with a valuable testing ground as preparations for the 2027 ODI World Cup begin to gather momentum. India will play 5 ODIs in New Zealand (Star Sports India)

India will play five T20Is, five ODIs and two Tests across New Zealand's five major centres, with the 12 matches marking the biggest inbound tour in NZC history. It will also be India's first all-format tour of New Zealand since 2019/20 and only the third such tour between the two nations, after the landmark 2008/09 and 2019/20 visits.

While New Zealand's summer will also feature a full series against Sri Lanka, beginning in late January, along with fixtures for the White Ferns, NZC Chief Marketing and Commercial Officer Glenn Critchley singled out the India tour as a once-in-a-generation opportunity.

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“When it comes to cricket – it simply doesn’t get bigger than India and we’re determined to deliver New Zealanders a tour like no other. This will be about more than just the cricket on the field - it will be a celebration of New Zealand’s shared history and culture with India, and our burgeoning rivalry and friendship through cricket," he said.

“The passion and the following this team has is staggering - not to mention some of the players expected to tour, such as Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah - so we’re bracing for the intensity and fandom that will accompany the tour.

“Experiencing the noise, colour and atmosphere of an Indian cricket international is a bucket-list event and I’d encourage the Kiwi public to take up the opportunity to witness it first-hand. We’re expecting all of these games to sell out, so we’re urging fans to register for their tickets during the pre-sale window to avoid disappointment.”

India's tour of New Zealand will begin with two T20Is at Christchurch's Hagley Oval on October 22 and 24. Wellington will host the first Test from November 19, along with one T20I and one ODI. Christchurch will also stage the second Test from November 27. Auckland and Hamilton have been allotted one T20I and one ODI each, while Tauranga's Bay Oval will host the final two ODIs of the series.

Much of the spotlight during the tour will inevitably fall on Kohli and Rohit, who are widely expected to retire from international cricket after the 2027 ODI World Cup. Both have already stepped away from T20Is and Tests and now remain active only in the 50-over format.

Despite their glittering careers and unmatched records, the duo are yet to receive an explicit endorsement for the 2027 World Cup from the current team management, with head coach Gautam Gambhir and chief selector Ajit Agarkar remaining non-committal on their long-term future. That is despite both enjoying productive ODI campaigns during the 2025/26 season and underlining their commitment by featuring in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

India tour of New Zealand 1st T20I – October 22, Christchurch

2nd T20I – October 24, Christchurch

3rd T20I – October 27, Wellington

4th T20I – October 30, Auckland

5th T20I – November 1, Hamilton

1st ODI – November 4, Auckland

2nd ODI – November 7, Wellington

3rd ODI – November 10, Hamilton

4th ODI – November 13, Mount Maunganui

5th ODI – November 15, Mount Maunganui

1st Test – November 19-23, Wellington

2nd Test – November 27-December 1, Christchurch