Virat Kohli runs to Anushka Sharma with Champions Trophy medal and white jacket; she plays with his hair in hearty scene

Virat Kohli ran towards his wife, Anushka Sharma, and shared a warm hug moments after Ravindra Jadeja hit the winning runs to help India beat New Zealand in the final by four wickets and lift the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 title. Anushka, who was present in the Dubai Stadium, showing various emotions on Sunday as the final ebbed and flowed, greeted Kohli with an ear-to-ear grin before embracing him. The couple then spent time in each other's arms before Kohli was invited to join the post-match presentation ceremony. Virat Kohli celebrates with his wife Anushka Sharma after India won the Champions Trophy(PTI)

ICC chairperson Jay Shah presented the victorious Indian side with the special winners' medal, while BCCI president Roger Binny presented the special white jackets to all the players. Then, Rohit received the Champions Trophy from Jay Shah as the rest of the players started the celebrations. But Kohli's heart was with Anushka.

He once again came running to her with the medal and the jacket. This time, Anushka greeted Kohli with a rub on the head and played with his hair.

Dubai: Indian cricket team's Virat Kohli celebrates with his wife Anushka Sharma after India won against New Zealand in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final cricket match, in Dubai, UAE, Sunday, March 9, 2025. India won by 4 wickets to lift the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma) (PTI03_09_2025_000651B)(PTI)

Kohli expressed happiness at Men in Blue's win and performances by several team members, particularly Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya and Shreyas Iyer, saying that the squad is "ready to take on the world for next eight overs".

"I feel we have a squad that is ready to take on the world for the next 8 years," Kohli said in the post-match ceremony.

India secured their third ICC Champions Trophy title, defeating New Zealand by four wickets in a nail-biting final at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. This victory marks India's second successive white-ball title win.

India witnessed standout performances from several players in the final, particularly Varun Charkavarthy, skipper Rohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul.

Talking after the match in the post-match proceedings, Virat said, "It has been amazing, we wanted to bounce back after a tough Australian tour (Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25), and wanted to win a big tournament, so to win the Champions Trophy is amazing."

"So much talent in the dressing room, they are trying to take their game further, and we are just happy to be of help (role of the seniors), sharing our experience, and that is what makes this Indian team so strong. These are the things you want to play (for titles), playing under pressure and putting your hand up. The whole team, everyone has put their hands up sometimes or other (during the course of the tournament), everyone has put up impactful performances, we have been part of an amazing team, the amount of work we have done in the practice sessions, it feels great (to win). When you leave, you want to leave the team in a better place."

Virat hailed Shubman and Shreyas for their top knocks in the competition, KL for adjusting to the role of finisher, and Hardik for also chipping in with the bat.

"Shubman has been outstanding, Shreyas has played some top knocks, KL has finished games, and Hardik has been superb with the bat," he said.