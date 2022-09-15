Virat Kohli's explanation to popular street cricket slangs is of gold standards - Watch

Street cricket has been an integral part of almost everyone’s childhood, especially if you are born in a cricket-crazy nation like India. On Thursday, star India batter Virat Kohli walked down memory lane and recalled funny street cricket slangs used during his childhood, which are still common in street cricket.

In a video uploaded by him on social media titled: “How well do you know your cricket slangs?” - Kohli can be seen explaining the terms such as ‘Batta’, ‘Baby Over’, and 'Try Ball'.

Kohli couldn’t hold back the laughter as he narrated the instances in response to local cricket terms. “Batta is a desi and rugged word for chucking,” Kohli said while explaining what the term actually means in English.

Cricket is full of offbeat terms and expressions and a successful player ought to know his game-glossary well.

Kohli has, undoubtedly, performed exceedingly well over the last few weeks, slamming his much-awaited 71st century as well as two half-centuries to conclude Asia Cup 2022 as the second highest run-getter. Batting at a strike-rate of 147.59, the former India captain accumulated 276 runs from the five matches India played at the competition.

Fans would be hoping for a similar show from the legendary batter at the T20 World Cup, which gets underway from October 16 in Australia. India will kick-off their campaign against arch rivals Pakistan on October 24. Ahead of the showpiece event, the team will lock horns in two T20I series against Australia, followed by South Africa.

