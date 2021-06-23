Virat Kohli's gesture for BJ Watling before start of reserve day in WTC final goes viral on Twitter

India captain Virat Kohli’s gesture towards BJ Watling on the reserve day of World Test Championship final at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton went viral on Twitter. Watling who iplaying in his last day of international cricket, had already announced even before arriving in the UK that the WTC final against India would be his last. Kohli, like a true ambassador of the sport, walked towards Watling even before the first ball of Wednesday and shook hands with the New Zealand keeper to wish him well.

Kohli’s gesture was lauded on social media with Twitteratis posting screenshots of the moment.

Kohli, however, would not have imagined, that Watling would have a hand in his dismissal just 20 minutes into play. New Zealand pacer Kyle Jamieson got one to move away from a good length, Kohli followed it without much foot movement, only to get an outside edge to Watling, who gobbled up the easy catch.

Watling, who is New Zealand’s second most capped Test wicketkeeper after Adam Parore, led his team on to the field on the final day of the WTC final. The rest of the New Zealand cricketers were seen clapping as Watling stepped on the field with the keeping gloves in hand for the last time.

Always going under the radar because of timid nature, Watling has been one of New Zealand most consistent performers in the longest format of the game. In his 75 Test matches, the right-hander has scored 3790 runs (so far) at an average of 37.52, which is 8th best among in the all-time list of keepers in Test cricket.

After two complete washouts on Day 1 and Day 4, the WTC final was stretched on the reserve day (June 23) with the match being posed nicely. All three results are still possible but New Zealand have an upper hand after getting the wickets of Kohli and Pujara in India’s second innings within the first 45 minutes on Wednesday.

India were bowled out for 217 after New Zealand had invited them to bat first. Ajinkya Rahane was the top-scorer with 49. Jamieson was the pick of the bowlers with five wickets to his name.

In reply, Mohammed Shami picked up four wickets while Ishant Sharma got three as India bowled New Zealand out for 349.