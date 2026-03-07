Virat Kohli’s impact still felt in India's incredible show vs England in T20 World Cup semifinal: 'He played a big part'

Team India’s fielding proved decisive in their T20 World Cup semi-final clash against England, giving them the edge in a tense encounter. Every run saved, and every catch taken played a part in India’s narrow 7-run victory that propelled them into the final. Axar Patel stood out with brilliant catches, including a spectacular take to dismiss Harry Brook, and his involvement in the relay catch of Will Jacks highlighted the sharpness of the Indian fielders. Virat Kohli got credited for India's fielding transformation over the years. (PTI and ANI)

While the scorecard highlights the heroics of Sanju Samson, the batting unit for posting a formidable total at Wankhede Stadium, and Jasprit Bumrah’s economical spell often gets the spotlight, the contribution of the fielders was equally significant. India’s victory was built on teamwork, with catches, stops, and athletic efforts complementing the batting and bowling performances. Ignoring the role of fielding would be to overlook a key factor in the win, which underlined India’s all-round strength in high-pressure matches.

Former Australia captain Michael Clarke praised India’s fielding against England, calling it a defining factor. He credited former India skipper Virat Kohli for raising fitness and fielding standards during his tenure, noting two spectacular catches as key match-winning moments that swung the game in their favour.

"The other thing that was defining and the difference between India winning and not England was the fielding. A couple of absolute screamers from India. They probably haven't gotten enough credit for their fielding over the years. I reckon Virat Kohli played a big part when he had a heavy focus on fitness and also transitioned into this Indian fielding. Those two catches were match-winners," he said on the 'Beyond23 Cricket Podcast'.

Meanwhile, Clarke tipped Suryakumar Yadav and Co. to clinch the T20 World Cup final, though he admitted it could be a tight 50-50 battle after New Zealand’s impressive showing against South Africa in the semi-final.

"Before the semifinal against South Africa, if you say New Zealand are going to make the final against India, I think its black and white that India are favorites by a distance. After watching this game now, New Zealand beat South Africa, I reckon it is 50-50. But I am going with India to beat New Zealand," he said.

“No team has won T20 World Cups back-to-back” The former Aussie skipper believes India have the edge heading into the T20 World Cup final, but warned that history and expectations could weigh heavily on the team as they chase a rare back-to-back title. Reflecting on the pressure surrounding the hosts, he shared his thoughts on what India must do to overcome the challenge.

"The challenge for India will be that no team has won T20 World Cups back-to-back. They will know that. They will know they are playing in their home ground and they've been the best team in the competition so far and are expected to win. If they can release that, and play with the freedom they did against England, I still think they will win the game," he added.