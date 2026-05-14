Virat Kohli’s INR 4.75 crore century wipes off 3.15 cr. damage from two ducks with savage century vs KKR

Virat Kohli arrived in Raipur carrying more than two ducks. He arrived with a two-match monetary hole in Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s season ledger. Virat Kohli after his century against KKR in IPL 2026. (PTI)

The previous two matches had cost RCB ₹3.15 crore through Kohli’s slot in our model. His match allocation stood at ₹3 crore across those two games, but his adjusted output had gone below zero. For a player priced and judged at the level of Kohli, the damage was sharp because the returns had not merely dried up. They had turned negative.

Against the Kolkata Knight Riders, he repaired the whole block in one night.

Kohli’s unbeaten 105 off 60 balls in RCB’s six-wicket win was worth ₹4.75 crore in our model. His match fee was ₹1.50 crore, which gave RCB a profit of ₹3.25 crore from his performance alone. The three-match equation changed completely. The two ducks had created a ₹3.15 crore loss. The hundred generated a profit of ₹3.25 crore. Across the three-game stretch, Kohli moved from a liability to a marginal positive of ₹10 lakh.

That is the cleanest measure of the rescue. One innings erased the full financial damage of two failures.

Kohli’s hundred became a full ledger correction The innings carried immediate cricket pressure. RCB were chasing 193. KKR had enough on the board through Angkrish Raghuvanshi’s 71 off 46, Rinku Singh’s 49 off 29, and Cameron Green’s 32 off 24. The chase was large enough to test RCB’s batting depth and urgent enough to punish any slow start.

Kohli killed that danger early.

He moved to 17 off six balls by the end of the second over after attacking Vaibhav Arora. RCB ended the powerplay at 66/1, with Kohli already on 30 off 14. That opening burst changed the chase’s shape. The required rate stayed under control, the dressing room avoided panic, and KKR could not use his recent ducks as pressure fuel.

The next phase gave the innings its weight. Kohli did not turn the start into a short-impact cameo. He stretched it into control. His stand with Devdutt Padikkal gave RCB the central platform of the chase. Kohli reached his fifty off 32 balls, with RCB placed at 101/1 after 10 overs. The equation had come down to 92 off 60, large but manageable with set batters and wickets in hand.

That is where the innings became expensive for KKR and profitable for RCB.

Virat Kohli arrived in Raipur carrying more than two ducks. He arrived with a two-match monetary hole in Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s season ledger.

The previous two matches had cost RCB ₹3.15 crore through Kohli’s slot in our model. His match allocation stood at ₹3 crore across those two games, but his adjusted output had gone below zero. For a player priced and judged at the level of Kohli, the damage was sharp because the returns had not merely dried up. They had turned negative.

Against the Kolkata Knight Riders, he repaired the whole block in one night.

Kohli’s unbeaten 105 off 60 balls in RCB’s six-wicket win was worth ₹4.75 crore in our model. His match fee was ₹1.50 crore, which gave RCB a profit of ₹3.25 crore from his performance alone. The three-match equation changed completely. The two ducks had created a ₹3.15 crore loss. The hundred generated a profit of ₹3.25 crore. Across the three-game stretch, Kohli moved from a liability to a marginal positive of ₹10 lakh.

That is the cleanest measure of the rescue. One innings erased the full financial damage of two failures.

Kohli’s hundred became a full ledger correction The innings carried immediate cricket pressure. RCB were chasing 193. KKR had enough on the board through Angkrish Raghuvanshi’s 71 off 46, Rinku Singh’s 49 off 29, and Cameron Green’s 32 off 24. The chase was large enough to test RCB’s batting depth and urgent enough to punish any slow start.

Kohli killed that danger early.

He moved to 17 off six balls by the end of the second over after attacking Vaibhav Arora. RCB ended the powerplay at 66/1, with Kohli already on 30 off 14. That opening burst changed the chase’s shape. The required rate stayed under control, the dressing room avoided panic, and KKR could not use his recent ducks as pressure fuel.

The next phase gave the innings its weight. Kohli did not turn the start into a short-impact cameo. He stretched it into control. His stand with Devdutt Padikkal gave RCB the central platform of the chase. Kohli reached his fifty off 32 balls, with RCB placed at 101/1 after 10 overs. The equation had come down to 92 off 60, large but manageable with set batters and wickets in hand.

That is where the innings became expensive for KKR and profitable for RCB.

Kohli absorbed the chase through the middle, then hit the release points at the right time. The model’s biggest scoring moment from his innings came in the 17th over when he launched Anukul Roy for six. RCB’s equation moved from 30 off 21 to 24 off 20. The required rate dropped, KKR’s defensive window narrowed, and Kohli’s match value surged.

The next major blow came against Kartik Tyagi. Kohli’s six at 17.3 overs reduced the equation from 20 off 16 to 14 off 15. At that point, the chase had slipped out of KKR’s grip.

The innings finished at 105 not out off 60 balls. RCB reached 194/4 in 19.1 overs, winning with five balls left. Kohli did not leave a tail-end scramble behind him. He completed the job.

The numbers explain why the recovery was so large Kohli’s raw batting impact in our model stood at 143.97, and his batting score was capped at 95. His manual rating was 12, reflecting the weight of the innings: a chase of 193, a century, an unbeaten finish, the immediate backdrop of two ducks, and the table pressure on RCB and KKR. That pushed his final impact score to 267.80.

The monetary layer then converted the innings into ₹4.75 crore of rating-adjusted worth. Against a match cost of ₹1.50 crore, Kohli generated a ₹3.25 crore profit. His recovery percentage in the match was 316.67%.

The turnaround becomes sharper when placed against his previous two games.

Before this hundred, Kohli had produced two damaging returns. In Match 50, his output was worth - ₹0.12 crore against a cost of ₹1.50 crore, resulting in a loss of ₹1.62 crore. In Match 54, his worth was - ₹0.03 crore, against the same cost, resulting in a ₹1.53 crore loss.

Those two matches left a combined loss of ₹3.15 crore. Raipur changed the ledger in one stroke.

Across the previous two matches, Kohli had cost RCB ₹3 crore and returned - ₹0.15 crore in adjusted worth. Against KKR, he cost ₹1.50 crore and returned ₹4.75 crore. The three-match block, therefore, moved to a cost of ₹4.50 crore and a value of ₹4.60 crore, leaving a net profit of ₹10 lakh.

That is the story without decoration. Kohli had been running below his cost. The century dragged the whole three-match period back into profit.

Also Read: Virat Kohli sets a new bar in Indian cricket with record-extending IPL century to all but confirm RCB's playoff berth

RCB got value at the exact point they needed it The timing of the innings increased its worth. RCB needed the win for their position at the top of the table. KKR needed the result to keep their playoff campaign alive. Kohli’s hundred created a double effect. It protected RCB’s climb and pushed KKR deeper into trouble.

The bowling match-ups also show the range of his control. Kohli took 36 off 16 balls from Vaibhav Arora, including seven fours. He scored 22 off 13 against Anukul Roy, with the key 17th-over six. He took 18 off nine from Kartik Tyagi, including two sixes. He also handled Sunil Narine without getting stuck, making 13 off 12 against him.

That spread is central to the performance. The innings did not depend on a single bad over. Kohli hit the new ball, managed the middle, and closed the chase. The value came from full-innings ownership.

For RCB, the recovery was both numerical and competitive. A player with Kohli’s salary burden cannot afford long periods of under-recovery in this model. Every low output widens the gap between cost and return. Two ducks had already dragged his season ledger into a deep negative zone. This hundred repaired the short-term damage and softened the season picture.

Virat Kohli’s two ducks had made his slot expensive. His Raipur hundred made it productive again. In one chase, he recovered the full ₹3.15 crore damage, gave RCB a ₹4.75 crore performance, and turned a damaging three-match period into a net gain.

The century not only won RCB a match. It restored value to their most scrutinised investment.

Method note The monetary values are derived from an impact model designed exclusively by the author that converts player impact into match-level financial value. Each player carries a match cost based on his season valuation and expected availability. The model then measures batting, bowling, fielding, match context and manual performance rating to calculate adjusted match worth. Profit or loss is calculated by subtracting match cost from adjusted worth. This is not an official IPL metric or salary calculation, is should be read as a model derived analysis.Kohli absorbed the chase through the middle, then hit the release points at the right time. The model’s biggest scoring moment from his innings came in the 17th over when he launched Anukul Roy for six. RCB’s equation moved from 30 off 21 to 24 off 20. The required rate dropped, KKR’s defensive window narrowed, and Kohli’s match value surged.

The next major blow came against Kartik Tyagi. Kohli’s six at 17.3 overs reduced the equation from 20 off 16 to 14 off 15. At that point, the chase had slipped out of KKR’s grip.

The innings finished at 105 not out off 60 balls. RCB reached 194/4 in 19.1 overs, winning with five balls left. Kohli did not leave a tail-end scramble behind him. He completed the job.

The numbers explain why the recovery was so large Kohli’s raw batting impact in our model stood at 143.97, and his batting score was capped at 95. His manual rating was 12, reflecting the weight of the innings: a chase of 193, a century, an unbeaten finish, the immediate backdrop of two ducks, and the table pressure on RCB and KKR. That pushed his final impact score to 267.80.

The monetary layer then converted the innings into ₹4.75 crore of rating-adjusted worth. Against a match cost of ₹1.50 crore, Kohli generated a ₹3.25 crore profit. His recovery percentage in the match was 316.67%.

The turnaround becomes sharper when placed against his previous two games.

Before this hundred, Kohli had produced two damaging returns. In Match 50, his output was worth - ₹0.12 crore against a cost of ₹1.50 crore, resulting in a loss of ₹1.62 crore. In Match 54, his worth was - ₹0.03 crore, against the same cost, resulting in a ₹1.53 crore loss.

Those two matches left a combined loss of ₹3.15 crore. Raipur changed the ledger in one stroke.

Across the previous two matches, Kohli had cost RCB ₹3 crore and returned - ₹0.15 crore in adjusted worth. Against KKR, he cost ₹1.50 crore and returned ₹4.75 crore. The three-match block, therefore, moved to a cost of ₹4.50 crore and a value of ₹4.60 crore, leaving a net profit of ₹10 lakh.

That is the story without decoration. Kohli had been running below his cost. The century dragged the whole three-match period back into profit.

RCB got value at the exact point they needed it The timing of the innings increased its worth. RCB needed the win for their position at the top of the table. KKR needed the result to keep their playoff campaign alive. Kohli’s hundred created a double effect. It protected RCB’s climb and pushed KKR deeper into trouble.

The bowling match-ups also show the range of his control. Kohli took 36 off 16 balls from Vaibhav Arora, including seven fours. He scored 22 off 13 against Anukul Roy, with the key 17th-over six. He took 18 off nine from Kartik Tyagi, including two sixes. He also handled Sunil Narine without getting stuck, making 13 off 12 against him.

That spread is central to the performance. The innings did not depend on a single bad over. Kohli hit the new ball, managed the middle, and closed the chase. The value came from full-innings ownership.

For RCB, the recovery was both numerical and competitive. A player with Kohli’s salary burden cannot afford long periods of under-recovery in this model. Every low output widens the gap between cost and return. Two ducks had already dragged his season ledger into a deep negative zone. This hundred repaired the short-term damage and softened the season picture.

Kohli’s two ducks had made his slot expensive. His Raipur hundred made it productive again. In one chase, he recovered the full ₹3.15 crore damage, gave RCB a ₹4.75 crore performance, and turned a damaging three-match period into a net gain.

The century not only won RCB a match. It restored value to their most scrutinised investment.