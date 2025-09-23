Virat Kohli’s latest pictures from London prove he listens to his fans: 'Finally my man coloured his beard'

For the first time since the chatter around his retirement from international cricket, former India captain Virat Kohli, on Tuesday, was spotted in London, along with his wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma. The sight of Kohli left fans relieved as they felt the India legend had finally paid heed to their request. Virat Kohli spotted in London

Last month, Kohli set social media abuzz after a picture of him in London with a man named Shash Kiran went viral. Fans, having noticed his salt-and-pepper beard, couldn’t stop discussing it online. Many urged him to colour his beard, speculating that the seasoned cricketer’s latest look hinted at retirement plans. The debate around his appearance grew rapidly, with fans convinced that a fresh look might signal a new chapter in his life off the field.

In fact, just a month before that, at Yuvraj Singh’s party in London, Kohli had openly addressed his beard, explaining it in the context of his decision to step away from Test cricket. He humorously remarked, “I just coloured my beard two days ago. You know it’s time when you are colouring your beard every four days,” leaving everyone amused.

However, his latest picture in London shows that he did listen to his fans.

When will Virat Kohli return to action?

Kohli last played competitive cricket in May, in the IPL 2025 final, where his team, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, won the final to lift the trophy for the first time in history. His last appearance for the Indian team was in the Champions Trophy, where the team won their second successive ICC trophy under Rohit Sharma.

However, both stalwarts left Test cricket in May, in just five days, ahead of India's tour of England.

Following the end of the Test series, Indian cricket was grappled with speculations over its international retirement, with a media report hinting that the tour of Australia in October could be its last appearance. While they have yet to officially address it, both subtly hinted that they aren't yet giving up on their ODI dreams. While Rohit travelled all the way to Bengaluru for the mandatory pre-season fitness test earlier this month, and later spent a few days training as well, Kohli had his tests done in London.

Both were expected to play in the India A games against Australia A at home next month, but BCCI selectors did not name them for the series. However, speculations are rife that both will be part of the white-ball tour Down Under, where India will play three ODIs.