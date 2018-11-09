Virat Kohli’s ‘leave India’ remark disappointing, unacceptable: Aakash Chopra

Virat Kohli is always in the news, whether he is making runs or posting something on the social media, most of the times it is of the positive variety, this time though it is slightly different.

The India captain on Wednesday, through a video on social media when he was promoting his official application, asked a fan to “leave India”. This after the fan had commented negatively about Kohli and other Indian batsmen. The fan wrote, “over-rated batsman and personally I see nothing special in his batting. I enjoy watching English and Australian batsmen more than these Indians.”

Virat Kohli "I don't think you should live in India, go and live somewhere else. Why are you living in our country and loving other countries" pic.twitter.com/YbPG97Auyn — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) November 6, 2018

In reply to the message Kohli had some stinging words of his own, “I don’t think you should live in India, go and live somewhere else. Why are you living in our country and loving other countries? I don’t mind you not liking me, but I don’t think you should live in our country and like other things. Get your priorities right.”

Kohli’s words have not down well and he has been criticized by certain sections of the media. Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra too has weighed in on the debate and said that what Kohli has said is unacceptable.

Speaking to India Today, former India opener said that Kohli has matured a lot in last few years and deals with situations a lot better than he used to.

I guess trolling isn't for me guys, I'll stick to getting trolled! 😁

I spoke about how "these Indians" was mentioned in the comment and that's all. I’m all for freedom of choice. 🙏 Keep it light guys and enjoy the festive season. Love and peace to all. ✌😊 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) November 8, 2018

“I don’t think this is what Virat Kohli is or this is what he actually thinks. In the last 18-24 months, we have seen a lot of maturity with regard to how he speaks, what he actually portrays in the public domain...in all the post-match interviews he’s someone who’s is not happy to take credit himself. But he’s happy to be very, very modest and humble,” he said.

Speaking about what Kohli told to the fan Chopra said that it was unacceptable but also blamed social media for bringing out the worst in people.

“It does surprise me. What he has said is something, yes, disappointing, unacceptable but then freedom of expression allows us to say what we want and I also feel social media at times gets the worst out of us. He was trying to address a mean tweet perhaps he had gone through multiple mean tweets before reacting or choosing to react to one...he could have done better. When he’ll look back at it, I don’t think he’ll really be proud of what he said,” he added.

Kohli though found support in Mohammad Kaif, who said that India captain’s comments were taken out of context.

