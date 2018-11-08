Virat Kohli’s ‘leave India’ comment: CoA to look into controversy after backlash

Virat Kohli has come out in his defence, urging his fans to keep it light, a day after the controversial video went viral in which he lambasted a fan to go abroad for not supporting the Indian team.

Kohli faced reprisal from fans and cricketers over his remarks of telling a fan to “leave India”, while responding to the fan’s comment that Indian skipper was overrated.

He also asserted that he was being trolled on social media and he backs the freedom of choice.

“I guess trolling isn’t for me guys, I’ll stick to getting trolled! I spoke about how “these Indians” was mentioned in the comment and that’s all. I’m all for freedom of choice. Keep it light guys and enjoy the festive season. Love and peace to all,” Kohli tweeted.

Earlier, the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) said that they would look into the controversial video. “The Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) will look into the matter,” a source told ANI.

The video is doing rounds on social media and Virat is getting slammed by fans for his comments. The promotional video was recorded by Kohli for his newly-launched application on his birthday on November 5. Kohli was seen reading out messages of a user who has written, “He (Virat Kohli) is an over-rated batsman. Nothing seems special in his batting. I enjoy watching English and Australian batsmen more than these Indians.”

First Published: Nov 08, 2018 22:29 IST