'His stats tell what he has done till date': Kohli's childhood coach opens up on calls to include Babar in 'Fab-4'

Pakistan produced a magnificent performance in the second Test against Australia as the game in Karachi ended in a draw. After being bowled out on merely 148 in the first innings, Pakistan rode on gritty centuries from Babar Azam (196), Mohammad Rizwan (104), and a fighting knock from Abdullah Shafique (96) to salvage a draw at the National Stadium.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Following the Test, the cricket fraternity lauded captain Babar on a splendid knock against Australia, with former Pakistan cricketer and PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) chairman Ramiz Raja calling the 196-run knock as Babar's “best innings of his life.” Babar was eventually named the player of the match for his performance throughout the Test, and calls for his inclusion in the cricket's famous ‘Fab-4’ reignited, as a result.

Also read: After Dhoni, India's 24-year-old star sets eyes on his next big wicket in IPL'22

Former Indian captain Virat Kohli, New Zealand's Kane Williamson, Australia's Steve Smith, and England's Test skipper Joe Root are widely considered to be part of ‘Fab-4’ – a term given to four of the best batters in Test cricket. Over the past few months, however, Kohli's has struggled with form in the longest format of the game. When his childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma was asked if Kohli is falling behind in the race for top-4, he said that the former India captain's “stats” speak for him.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I don't want to do a comparison. I will especially not talk about Virat because it will seem that I am biased but his stats tell what he has done till date. Let ex-cricketers and others decide that,” Sharma said on India News.

During the conversation, Sharma's fellow panelist Saba Karim insisted that he will not include Babar in the ‘Fab-4’ yet, and Kohli's childhood coach agreed.

“I am totally in agreement with Saba that Babar Azam is a fantastic player, there is no doubt about that. I have always believed that he is a very talented player, it is enjoyable to see him bat because he is technically very correct. He has a good temperament and he carries the Pakistan batting on his own,” said Sharma.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“For a New Zealand or Australia player, the challenge is how they perform in the subcontinent. It will have to be seen how Babar Azam performs in SENA countries. If he does well there also, then he 100% deserves to be included in the Fab Four.”