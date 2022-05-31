'Have you ever seen Sachin Tendulkar make such rubbish statements?': Shoaib Akhtar lashes out at Virat Kohli's critics

Shoaib Akhtar has launched a passionate defence of former India captain Virat Kohli. The former Pakistan fast bowler said that Kohli's current struggles are only readying him to go on a run that will see him reach '110 international centuries' and former cricketers who are saying unsavoury things about him should refrain from shaming themselves in front of the media.

Shoaib said that former players who are going after Kohli should learn from India batting great Sachin Tendulkar, who he says has refrained from criticising the former India captain despite his recent struggles. Kohli had a forgettable season with the bat in the IPL and has not been able to score an international centuries for over two years.

"Sachin is the the greatest and humblest guy ever. I really adore him when it comes to his behaviour. He respects people a lot while speaking. Everyone should learn from him," said Shoaib on SportsKeeda.

"He is such a great cricketer and still he doesn't make tweets that hurt people. We are getting old now. Shoaib Akhtar is no longer 25 years old, when I speak about cricketers, I will say what I want but I will behave myself."

Shoaib also criticised those who went against Kohli's wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and the criticism Kohli tends to get when he appeals people to not burst crackers during Diwali.

"Why do you have to shame yourself in front of the media by talking rubbish. There are kids listening to you. Respect Virat Kohli. I as a Pakistani am saying that he is the greatest player of all time. I want him to score 110 centuries, that is something I have told him before. Now he needs to be playing till he is 45 years old without any worries. All that is happening now is only getting him ready to reach that milestone. People are writing you off, tweeting things about you. You get criticism when you tweet on Diwali, they say things about your wife, about your kid. All this is just getting you ready to reach 110 international centuries," said Shoaib.

