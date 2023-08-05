Home / Cricket / Virat Kohli said 'Get the reality check…': Riyan Parag on India great's hard-hitting message

Virat Kohli said 'Get the reality check…': Riyan Parag on India great's hard-hitting message

ByHT Sports Desk
Aug 05, 2023 06:28 AM IST

After an unforgettable run in the Deodhar Trophy, Riyan Parag revealed the advice from Virat Kohli that sparked his massive turnaround.

Riyan Parag was a complete show stealer in the recently-completed 2023 edition of the Deodhar Trophy despite Mayank Agarwal-led South Zone taking home the title. The East Zone all-rounder won the Player of the Tournament award after finishing his campaign as the highest run-getter, the player with the most sixes, and the third-highest wicket-taker. The tournament also saw him take his List A tally of centuries to five with a 102-ball knock of 131 against North Zone and a 68-ball 102 against West Zone. There would have been a third, in the final, but he fell agonisingly short of the triple-figure mark against South Zone after being dismissed for 95.

Riyan Parag recalls his conversation with Virat Kohli
Riyan Parag recalls his conversation with Virat Kohli

The unforgettable campaign happened a little over two months after a horror show at the IPL 2023 for Rajasthan Royals where he was dropped from the playing XI as well. Amid the poor run of form, Parag was seen having a chat with his idol Virat Kohli, whose photo he has as kept as his WhatsApp profile picture. Speaking to Indian Express in an interview post his Deodhar Trophy run, Parag revealed the advice from the former India captain that sparked the massive turnaround.

ALSO READ: 'India missed a trick': Fingers pointed at Hardik, Dravid over strategy, selection calls after 1st T20I loss vs WI

Mai puri baat nahi bata paunga (I cannot tell you the exact conversation). He told me ‘something that has worked for half a year cannot be wrong after a few failures. What happens in the IPL is that the tournament goes on so fast that after failing in two games, you start to question yourself. Everyone makes mistakes and I have made tons of them. Two-three games don’t go your way and you feel (the need) to change your process and work ethic,” he said

“It was him telling me that ‘take the reality check and accept that this is a bad phase but it doesn’t mean that you need to change the process that has been working for you’,” he added.

‘People have a problem with me chewing gum’

At a young age of 21, Parag has seen both sides of his professional career. There have been highs in the U-19 World Cup win in 2018 to some memorable outings in IPL which led to the Royals roping him in for INR 3.8 crore last December, but there have also been lows as the 2023 IPL season which also him being heavily criticised on social media.

“People have a problem with me chewing gum. If my collar is up that’s a problem. I celebrate after taking a catch that’s a problem. They have a problem with me gaming and playing golf in my off time,” he said. “I have an idea why people hate me. There is a rulebook about how you should play cricket. The T-shirt should be tucked in, the collar should be down, give respect to everyone, don’t sledge anyone, and I am completely the opposite.”

Catch all the Latest Cricket News and Live score along with World Cup 2023 and World Cup Schedule related updates on Hindustan Times
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, August 05, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out