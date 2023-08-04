'India missed a trick': Fingers pointed at Hardik, Dravid over strategy, selection calls after 1st T20I loss vs WI

For the second time in a space of just three days, India, without the likes of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, lost to West Indies in a limited-overs clash. They first incurred a 6-wicket defeat in the ODI series last Saturday and their second was in the opening game of the T20I series on Thursday, by four wickets. While it was down to superb bowling from the West Indies fast bowler, who used the change of pace to full use to nullify the dominance of the new-look Indian side, experts were left disappointed at captain Hardik Pandya and head coach Rahul Dravid for the poor selection calls and on-field choices during the match. India suffered a four-run defeat in the opening match of the T20I series against West Indies

If the ODI series in the Caribbeans was seen as the start to the final phase India's preparations for the ODI World Cup with Asia Cup and home series against Australia to follow, the T20I contest marked the beginning of India's preparations for T20 World Cup next year.

The Men in Blue started off well by restricting West Indies to 149, but former India opener Aakash Chopra felt that the team missed a trick with over the decision to not give Yuzvendra Chahal the full quota of four overs despite the leggie striking twice in the same over in the powerplay. In fact, among the six bowlers, only Kuldeep Yadav, Hardik and Arshdeep Singh bowled completed their bowling quota.

Introduced in the fourth over, Chahal dismissed Kyle Mayers in the very first ball before removing Brandon King a delivery later. He was then taken off the attack and was brought back for the 13th and 16th over. Axar Patel, on the other hand, bowled only two overs, without a single wicket.

"India didn't start that well with the ball. Then came Yuzi Chahal and he picked up two wickets in an over. After that, he was stopped. In my opinion, if Yuzi Chahal didn't bowl four overs in yesterday's match despite taking two wickets in his first over, you missed a trick," Aakash said on his YouTube channel.

"I was a little disappointed because you were holding back his three overs. You could have dismissed Nicholas Pooran because he bowls very well to lefties but you stopped him. You said you will get him to bowl later. It was slightly surprising.

"Kuldeep Yadav bowled his entire quota of overs. Axar Patel bowled only two overs because a left-hander in Nicholas Pooran was playing and he could have hit him, so you didn't give him overs. At times you don't know whether having too many options is a bane or a boon."

Kuldeep at No.8?

Despite managing to restrict West Indies to just 149 for six, India batters failed to get the team over the mark and Wasim Jaffer, speaking to ESPNCricinfo, questioned the logic of having Kuldeep Yadav as a No.8 batter.

After the openers were cleaned inside the fifth over, the Mumbai Indians pair of Suryakumar Yadav and debutant Tilak Varma revived India with their 39-run stand before both were sent packing in successive overs. Hardik and Sanju Samson looked to rebuild their after, but India lost the momentum yet again, and probably for the final time, as they both fell inside the same over with the latter incurring an unfortunate run-out dismissal.

“Numbers 8, 9, 10, and 11 do not have boundary-hitting ability. That’s a concern when you play in this format. If Australia, England, New Zealand, or even West Indies were playing, you would back them to get those runs. India is not strong in that department and that’s where the balance needs to be right," Jaffer said. "There are a lot of things that you have to look into when you make that combination. Kuldeep coming in at No. 8 is not the answer."

The second T20I match will be played on August 6 (Sunday) in Guyana.

