'Virat Kohli scored a century but India lost to Australia. Before next Test, he changed the dressing room': Bharat Arun

Former India bowling coach Bharat Arun, who saw the prime of Virat Kohli in all formats, revealed how the legendary Indian cricketer changed the mindset of the Indian dressing room in the middle of an Australia tour when he was the captain during the historic 2018-19 series. Kohli led India to become the first Asian team to win a Test series in Australia. India's Virat Kohli along with the then-head coach Ravi Shastri and bowling coach Bharath Arun(Action Images via Reuters)

Kohli brought out his very best against Australia. He has nine centuries against the Aussies in Test cricket, seven of which have come on Australian soil—that's the most by any Indian batter. Only Jack Hobbs has more Test centuries (9) than Kohli (among visiting batters) in Australia. It was this quality that made the likes of Nathan Lyon and Steve Smith call him the "most Australian" cricketer among Indians.

It was only destiny that he became India's test captain in the middle of an Australia tour in 2014-15. Despite scoring four centuries in that four-match series, Kohli could not lead India to victory as they lost the series 0-2, but he was determined to change the scene for years later.

India got off to a winning start at the Adelaide Oval courtesy of match-winning knocks in both innings from Cheteshwar Pujara. Australia hit back at Perth despite a masterful century from Kohli.

Bharat Arun said something snapped inside Kohli after the loss in Perth. He didn't care about his personal form; all he wanted was to beat Australia, and for that, he instilled an attacking mindset in the Indian dressing room.

Arun recalled what he described as a "pivotal moment" before the 2018 Boxing Day Test against Australia in Melbourne with the series locked at 1-1. "Virat had just scored a fantastic hundred at Perth but we did not win that match," Arun told PTI.

"Going into Melbourne, it was Virat who literally changed the dressing room mindset. He made everyone believe that we could do it and went about his business as a leader in a manner unrivalled."

Jasprit Bumrah picked up nine wickets and Kohli and Pujara once again made defining contributions with the bat in the first innings as India won that Test and sealed a historic series victory, their first on Australian soil.

'Test cricket will miss Virat Kohli's persona': Bharat Arun

Kohli retired with 9,230 runs in 123 Tests, including 30 centuries, at an average of 46.85. His record as captain — 40 wins in 68 Tests — is the best by any Indian skipper.

"He respected the format more than anything else and will be missed," Arun said.

Asked what separated Kohli from the rest, Arun said it was his persona. "Indian and world Test cricket will miss him and his persona. I have spent some of my best moments as India's bowling coach with Virat Kohli as captain."

Arun, instrumental in Kohli building a fearsome pace attack during his tenure, also touched on Kohli's dislikes for practice matches.

"He never liked practice matches," Arun recalled.

"He always felt the intensity was somehow missing and never really enjoyed practice games. Instead, he would want to spend more time at the nets and would always choose the spiciest wicket and get bowlers to bowl at him from 16 yards — or take throw downs from 16 yards.The fact is — he always needed a challenge. That's what got him going," he added.