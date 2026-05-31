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Virat Kohli scores his fastest fifty as RCB dismiss Gujarat Titans in a low-scorer to clinch 2nd successive IPL trophy

Chasing 156 to win, RCB got over the line with 12 balls to go and 5 wickets in hand. Virat Kohli was at his imperious best in the chase.

Updated on: Jun 01, 2026 12:21 am IST
Written by Prateek Srivastava
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In what was an anti-climactic end to the 2026 Indian Premier League, Royal Challengers Bengaluru overcame Gujarat Titans to win their second successive title at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday night.

Virat Kohli does it again!(REUTERS)

It’s been a high-scoring season, but on the most important day of IPL 2026, GT could only manage 155/8. RCB had no real troubles whatsoever chasing down the target, with Virat Kohli taking the lead with 75 not out. He added 63 with Venkatesh Iyer for the opening stand to set the tone. RCB lost three quick wickets after that, but since there was no real scoreboard pressure, they reached the target on a canter. Kohli scored his fastest IPL fifty to date off 25 balls. What a stage to do it!

Also Read: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi youngest to win IPL Orange Cap after blockbuster season; Kagiso Rabada clinches second Purple Cap

Sai Sudharsan was also a victim of a short-pitched delivery from Bhuvneshwar Kumar. The ball got big on Sudharsan, and in two minds, he got a top-edge, and Jitesh Sharma ran back to his right to complete another simple catch. Sudharsan made 12.

Nishant Sindhu coming in, ahead of Jos Buttler, was a big surprise. However, he played some attractive shots before perishing to Rasikh Salam for 20 off 18 balls. It was another short-pitched delivery which Sindhu pounced on, but he failed to clear the deep midwicket boundary.

Butler was the last serious hope for GT, but he became a victim of the brainy Krunal Pandya, who, expecting the Englishman to charge him down the track, bowled it wide, and Buttler, just as Pandya had guessed, came down the track but failed to connect the ball, and Jitesh did the rest behind the wicket. He made 19 off 23 balls.

The GT innings never had any steam, and if not for Washington Sundar's carefully crafted 50 not out off 37 balls, they wouldn't have even reached 150. However, it was a score that was never going to challenge the mighty batsmen of RCB. Rasikh was the pick of the RCB bowlers with three wickets. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood took two wickets each.

 
indian premier league gujarat titans virat kohli
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and IPL Match Coverage for RCB vs GT LIVE Score, IPL Final 2026.
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and IPL Match Coverage for RCB vs GT LIVE Score, IPL Final 2026.
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