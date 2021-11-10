Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
‘Will always be remembered’: Kohli sends his regards to Shastri & other coaching staffs for their ‘immense contribution’

Virat Kohli thanked the departing coaching staff for their service, stating their “contribution” to be “immense”, something which will always be cherished by the Indian cricket fans. 
In Frame (L-R): Bharath Arun, Ravi Shastri and Virat Kohli (Twitter/imVkohli)
Published on Nov 10, 2021 10:57 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com

Former India T20I skipper Virat Kohli on Wednesday morning sent a congratulatory message to Ravi Shastri and the other coaching staffs, who's tenure with the Men In Blue came to end after India's exit from the ongoing T20 World Cup in UAE. 

The 33-year-old shared pictures of him along with the coaching staff and thanked them for their service, stating their “contribution” to be “immense”, something which will always be cherished by the Indian cricket fans.    

Despite not being able to make the final four cut at the World Cup in UAE, Team India finished their campaign with a comprehensive nine-wicket win over Namibia in their final match. 

Soon after KL Rahul hit the winning runs in the contest, Kohli and Shastri embraced each other with a warm hug, creating a buzz on social media.  

After taking charge as the head coach of Indian cricket team in 2014, Team India under Shastri's guidance climbed to the top position in the Tests and made it to the final of the inaugural World Test Championship in England. 

BCCI had hailed the contributions of all the coaching staffs (Mr Ravi Shastri -former Team Director & Head Coach, Bharath Arun - Bowling Coach, R Sridhar -Fielding Coach and Vikram Rathour -Batting Coach) for helping the team adopt “a bold and fearless approach and performed creditably both in home and away conditions.” 

 India's batting legend Rahul Dravid will take over as the team's new coach and the upcoming home series against New Zealand, which starts from November 17, will be his first assignment. 

