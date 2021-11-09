Emotions run high as Virat Kohli bids goodbye to Ravi Shastri and Bharat Arun with warm hugs, Social media explodes

All's well that ends well, isn't it? But did it actually end well for the Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri combination? In terms of ICC tournaments, it surely didn't. But the warm embrace between Kohli and Shastri after KL Rahul hit the winning runs in India's last T20 World Cup match against Namibia told a different story. It was a hug signifying no regrets. Yes, deep down they would be hurting for not taking India to knockouts of an ICC even for the first time in eight years but they would also know they have done enough to be remembered as one of India's most successful captain-coach duo.

The writing was on the wall. India had no chance of making it to the semi-finals and both Kohli and Shastri knew it was the end of their journey together. But like they say, it's not the end until it has actually ended. Emotions ran high as cameras captured India captain Kohli hugging head coach Shastri followed by spinner R Ashwin and bowling coach Bharat Arun following Inda's 9-wicket win in Dubai on Monday.

It was Kohli's last match as India's T20I captain and Shastri, Arun's last day as India's coaching staff members. The hug therefore was anything but the ones they exchange after all other Indian victories.

Social media was flooded with photos and videos of Kohli hugging Shastri and Arun for one final time in India colours. Even ICC shared a video clipping on its official Instagram account.

Here's how Twitter reacted to Shastri and Kohli's warm hugs after India beat Namibia

The hug between Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri - the legacy is Test cricket, it's an End of an Era in Indian cricket.😭😭❤ pic.twitter.com/TBwRHAG9jW — ShaYan Vfc (@ShaYanVK18) November 8, 2021

This might be the end of the Ravi Shastri era but also spare a thought for Bharat Arun & the incredible contribution he’s made to Indian cricket not just as bowling coach but as the chief strategist in the dressing-room & a very close confidant of @imVkohli #T20WorldCup #INDvNAM pic.twitter.com/6bYrn5wnYy — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) November 8, 2021

Kohli, who did not bat against Namibia, described the departing support staff as an extended family, which contributed immensely to Indian cricket.

“Big thank you to all those guys, they've done a tremendous job all these years keeping the group together. Great environment with them around, they were an extended part of our bigger family. They've contributed immensely to Indian cricket as well. A big thank you to all of them from all of us,” Kohli said at the post-match presentation.

Shastri will be replaced as head coach by former India captain Rahul Dravid, who take charge from the homes series against New Zealand. While BCCI is yet to take make an official announcement, it is all but confirmed that Rohit Sharma will certainly take over from Kohli as India's T20I captain.

The replacements of Arun and fielding coach R Sridhar will be announced with India's squad for the New Zealand series beginning on November 17. Batting coach Vikram Rathour is likely to hold on to his position.