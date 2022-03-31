'Get rid of throwdown specialist, fast bowlers. He's played them a lot': Shastri asks Kohli to focus on 'important shot'

The 'Shastri-Kohli' partnership ended on a bittersweet note with India crashing out of last year's T20 World Cup before the last-four stage. It was an end of a significant chapter in Indian cricket but it's no secret that the two share a cordial relationship off the field as well. Shastri did his bit to make a formidable all-condition Test squad with a lethal fast bowling attack and was ably supported by Kohli, who is often credited for reinvigorating the format and bringing in a fitness culture in the team.

But Kohli has lately been a pale shadow of his usual self. Widely regarded among the best batters of the modern era, Kohli has been on the hunt for 71st international century for over two years and the mercurial player notched up an unbeaten 41 in Royal Challengers Bangalore's IPL 2022 opener against Punjab Kings. He perished on 12 in the next game against Kolkata Knight Riders as he nicked Umesh Yadav's delivery to the keeper.

Kohli's stay against Punjab was fluid but Shastri believes the star player has to use the sweep a lot more. The former India head coach said Kohli can do away with facing throwdown specialist D Raghavendra and fast bowlers in the nets as he's got plenty of experience facing them.

"The thing I liked most about Virat was his fluency (in the 29-ball 41* against Punjab Kings)," Shastri said on ESPNcricinfo before Bangalore's game against Kolkata. "He was prepared to use his feet against the spinners. Now he has to bring out the sweep. It's a very important shot. He doesn't play it much, but he should, with freedom."

“The four days you get in the nets (between matches), he should get rid of Raghu (D Raghavendra, the throwdown specialist), and the fast bowlers - he has played them a lot in the last one-and-a-half to two years. Get a spinner and keep playing the sweep. Because if he uses his feet and starts to play the sweep, any spinner will think twice, thrice about what to bowl.”

Shastri, who has worked closely with Kohli during his tenure as head coach of the Indian team, further explained why the IPL presents the former RCB skipper with a good chance to practice the sweep shot.

"He does play the shot at training. But the IPL is the sort of tournament where he can practice it with some conviction, because he has to play the shot," Shastri said. "It's not like you are playing it in the nets and you won't get a chance to play it in a game, in Australia or England. So there is no point. Maybe against Nathan Lyon, but he won't get to face much spin there, it's mainly fast bowlers."