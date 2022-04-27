'Pull out of IPL. Not only Virat, I'll tell that do any player wanting to prolong international career': Ravi Shastri

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri was one of the firsts to suggest that Virat Kohli should consider taking a break from cricket to unclutter his mind and now the former India all-rounder has said Kohli should not shy away from even 'pulling out of IPL if push comes to shove.' Kohli is going through one of the worst phases of his career as a batter. After a prolonged run in the international circuit without a century, Kohli's dry run has also continued in the IPL. In the ongoing season, Kohli has managed to score only 128 runs in 9 matches at an average of 16. His highest score has been 48 and he has been dismissed for a golden duck twice in his last three appearances for the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"I think a break is ideal for him because he has played non-stop cricket and he has captained the side across all formats. It will be wise of him to take a break. You know, sometimes you have to draw the balance. This year he is already into the tournament (IPL 2022), tomorrow if push comes to shove and you want to prolong your international career and make a mark there for 6-7 years, pull out of the IPL, for all you care," Shastri said on Jatin Sapru's YouTube channel.

Also Read | 'Dhoni became captain out of nowhere…': Yuvraj picks India's next Test skipper

Shastri, who has worked with Kohli first for two years in 2014-16 as India's team director and then as head coach for four years between 2017 and 2021, said he would advise the same to any other cricketer who has been at the top level for more than a decade.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“If that is the case, you have played for 14-15 years. Not only Virat, I'll tell that to any other player. If you want to play and do well for India, you have to draw the line where you want to take that break and the ideal break would be off-season where India is not playing and the only time India does not play is the IPL,” he said.

Shastri even suggested players to consider playing half of the tournament with half payment.

Also Read | Riyan Parag's brilliant tweet to ‘what advice would you give to Kohli’ question

"Sometimes, you need to do that or tell the franchise I'll only play the half. Pay me half, as simple as that. Those tough calls need to come if you want to reach the zenith of your profession as an international player," he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shastri said he would delve too much into Kohli's firs-ball dismissals but he would be worried with the way Kohli has been getting out even after getting his eyes in.

"Virat is still young and he has best 5-6 years ahead of him. He would have realised what he has gone through in these last few months. He knows he has to go back to the drawing board, how he thinks, how he approaches and he has to literally start from scratch. There have been many players in the past who have gone through this.

"You mentioned first ball out, to be honest, from the outside I would not be worried. As a player if I have gotten out first ball, I have hardly been in. It is when you get in and throw it away, that is more disappointing. When he gets in, it is up to him to make it count," said Shastri.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kohli walked out to open the batting against Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday but his luck didn't change as he was out for 9 in the second over of the match trying to pull a Prasidh Krishna delivery.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON