Virat Kohli shows off dance moves on Instagram, AB de Villiers’ comment will leave you in splits

We all know Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli loves to shake a leg whenever he can and is pretty good at that too. The run machine on Thursday put up a video on his Instagram account, which saw him grooving for the camera. It looked like a shoot for sports apparel brand that he endorses. Kohli added the video with the caption, “Positivity attracts positivity. Your choice defines your outcome.”

While the post attracted a lot of fans reactions, one particular quote by a former international cricket will leave you in splits. Former South African captain and batting legend and Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore teammate AB de Villiers complimented him by saying, “Moooooves”. He then wrote, “Imagine I had to do that!”

The South African legend’s comment left fans in splits. Kohli was recently named in Instagram’s Rich List for the year. He was placed 9th among sportspersons and 23rd in the overall list. According toHopperHQ.com (an Instagram scheduling tool), Kohli charges $196,000 (Rs 1,35,66,749 approx) for every post and that makes him one of the highest-paid athlete on the picture-sharing social media portal.

Kohli is one of the most known faces in sports and has 36 million followers on Instagram. He is the number one ranked batsman in both ODIs and Tests and recently helped India reach the World Cup semifinal in England and Wales.

First Published: Jul 26, 2019 14:16 IST