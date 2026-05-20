Virat Kohli shows why 'he hasn't moved on from Test cricket', latest post with childhood coach sparks internet frenzy

His love and passion for Test cricket throughout that illustrious phase of his career often saw Virat Kohli being hailed as an ambassador of the format. Which is perhaps why his decision to retire from Test cricket exactly a year ago came as a shock to fans across the world. Even today, the slightest mention of the format sends the internet into a frenzy, with fans revisiting his legacy and urging him to return. And that was exactly what happened after Kohli shared a clip featuring his childhood coach, Rajkumar Sharma, on his Instagram handle.

Virat Kohli retired from Test cricket a year back

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In the two-minute-and-11-second clip, Kohli says he had come to visit the man who has known him since the age of eight, taught him the nuances of cricket, and played a massive role in shaping the cricketer he eventually became.

Kohli then sits beside Rajkumar Sharma and reveals that he has brought him a gift before handing over a pair of shoes designed like a cricket ball. The design instantly reminded Rajkumar of why the “red-ball format” had always been close to his heart. He also recalled the advice he used to give Kohli, especially about leaving deliveries outside off stump before tours of England, before wishing him luck.

ALSO READ: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s new innovation creating 'Chris Gayle-like fear' as 14-year IPL history faces major threat

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Kohli captioned the post as a tribute to the coach behind everything he achieved in cricket. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kohli captioned the post as a tribute to the coach behind everything he achieved in cricket. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} “About twenty-five years ago, a man took a bet on a boy. My first coach, Rajkumar Sharma sir (@rajkumarcricket), who taught me everything I know. Seam XVIII is a tribute to cricket and the first pair belongs to the coach who made it all possible. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “About twenty-five years ago, a man took a bet on a boy. My first coach, Rajkumar Sharma sir (@rajkumarcricket), who taught me everything I know. Seam XVIII is a tribute to cricket and the first pair belongs to the coach who made it all possible. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “I’ve held trophies, I’ve lifted cups. But handing sir this box hit different. This is my way of thanking the man who taught me the game that gave me everything. Thank you, Sir. Always,” he wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I’ve held trophies, I’ve lifted cups. But handing sir this box hit different. This is my way of thanking the man who taught me the game that gave me everything. Thank you, Sir. Always,” he wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The clip was later widely shared by fans on social media, where many pointed out how Kohli himself still seems emotionally attached to Test cricket. Several even urged the selectors, including chief selector Ajit Agarkar and head coach Gautam Gambhir, to bring him back, saying he is “just one call away.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Kohli retired from the format in May 2025. He finished his Test career with 9,230 runs in 123 matches at an average of 46.85, including 30 centuries and seven double hundreds. He now remains active only in ODI cricket, with the 2027 World Cup widely expected to be his final assignment in international cricket.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON