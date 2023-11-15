Virat Kohli slams historic 50th ODI ton in IND vs NZ World Cup semi-final, shatters Sachin's twin world records

Ending his semi-final curse at the grandest stage on Wednesday, run machine Virat Kohli played a masterful knock against Kane Williamson's New Zealand to surpass his idol Sachin Tendulkar at the famous Wankhede Stadium. Continuing his sublime run in the 2023 World Cup, Kohli shattered Tendulkar’s triple records in a single innings during the first semi-final of the ICC tournament. Batting first in the rematch of the 2019 World Cup semi-final at Mumbai, India made an impressive start with captain Rohit Sharma dominating the Kiwi pacers in the powerplay. Virat Kohli during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 semi-final match between India and New Zealand(PTI)

However, Rohit was stopped in his tracks in the 8th over as the Indian skipper perished for an entertaining 47 off 29 balls. Continuing the tradition of cashing in on the starts given by openers Shubman Gill and Rohit, premier batter Kohli took up the role of an anchor as the former India skipper notched up a brilliant half-century in 59 balls against the Black Caps.

Kohli scripts World Cup history with a brilliant knock

Kohli surpassed Tendulkar by smashing his eighth fifty-plus score in the 2023 World Cup. Master Blaster Tendulkar had registered 7 half-centuries in the 2003 edition of the World Cup. Kohli, who has eight 50-plus scores in the 2023 World Cup, achieved the iconic feat in 10 innings. Tendulkar had unlocked the same milestone in 11 innings at the 2003 World Cup.

After scoring his 72nd One Day International half-century, Kohli then set his sights on smashing Tendulkar's massive milestone at the World Cup 2023. Enjoying a 93-run stand with Gill, who was later retired hurt in the 23rd over, Kohli then teamed up with an on-song Shreyas Iyer to put India on the verge of registering a challenging total at the Wankhede Stadium. Kohli moved into the 80s in the 33rd over to break Tendulkar's long-standing World Cup record.

Tendulkar's World Cup record broken after 20 years!

Kohli received the loudest cheer when he took a comfortable single off Glenn Phillips on the third ball of the 33rd over. The former India skipper zoomed past Tendulkar by scoring 674-plus runs in the 2023 World Cup. The Little Master amassed 673 runs in the 2003 edition of the World Cup in which Sourav Ganguly’s India made it to the final of the ICC tournament. Fresh from shattering Tendulkar's twin records, Kohli entered the nervous nineties in the 36th over.

Kohli goes past Sachin with historic 50th ODI ton at Wankhede

Kohli, who gifted himself a record-equalling century on his 35th birthday against South Africa, slammed his century No.50 to eclipse Tendulkar for the third time in the first semi-final of the World Cup. No player in the history of ODI cricket has slammed more centuries than Kohli. Carried on his shoulders by a young Kohli after the 2011 World Cup final, batting legend Tendulkar hit century No.49 in his 451st ODI innings. Twelve years after Sachin's World Cup swansong, former India skipper Kohli became the first player to slam 50 ODI centuries in the 41st over of the Indian innings. The swashbuckling batter has struck 50 ODI tons in his 279th innings.

A look at Kohli's unforgettable World Cup campaign

The 35-year-old was dismissed for 117 off 113 balls. Kohli also has the highest individual score in the history of the ODI World Cup semi-finals. Talking more about Kohli’s dream run at the 50-over spectacle, batting maestro Kohli also extended his lead over Quinton De Kock, Rachin Ravindra, Rohit and David Warner in the batting charts of the ICC World Cup 2023. Averaging over 100, the veteran Indian batter is the leading run-getter in the ICC World Cup 2023. Kohli is also the first batter to cross the 600-run mark in the 2023 World Cup. The Team India talisman has slammed three centuries and 6 half-centuries at the 2023 World Cup.