Home / Cricket / 'Now opposition knows these guys can make impact in any situations': Skipper Virat Kohli lauds RCB youngsters
cricket

'Now opposition knows these guys can make impact in any situations': Skipper Virat Kohli lauds RCB youngsters

IPL 2021: Virat Kohli addressed the media ahead of the season-opener against the defending champions Mumbai Indians.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON APR 08, 2021 05:58 PM IST
Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli.(Royal Challengers Bangalore)

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli praised the youngsters Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini and Mohammed Siraj ahead of the season-opener of Indian Premier League 2021 against the defending champions Mumbai Indians.

Speaking to media in a virtual press conference, Kohli said that the opposition teams are aware of the impact these players can make in any given situation.

Also read: MS Dhoni felicitates CSK’s ‘Super Lions’ from last season

"(What) I did as a youngster was bring in that confidence of international level at the IPL. Watching Washy, (Navdeep) Saini and Siraj coming onto their own and Yuzi has been around for a while, show their personalities, it will help us pull stronger as a team, and move in right direction," Kohli was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

"Our youngsters have become more confident with more experience. Now opposition knows that these guys can make impact in any situation as well which is obviously a great sign for us," he added.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

IPL 2021: Power-packed squad of 100 commentators announced

We need to get better at handing pressure situations: Misbah

IPL 2020 Full Schedule: Rajasthan Royals - Date, Time, Venue of all matches

IPL 2021 schedule: Mumbai Indians matches, timings, opponents and venues

The RCB skipper further said that none of the teams having the home advantage will result in having a close competition.

"There's nothing quite like playing at the Chinnaswamy but good thing is we are back in India and one more positive like last year is that there is no home advantage," he said.

"Every team is playing in neutral venues, and strength of the side comes to the fore and precisely why last IPL was so competitive. Because every team was in reckoning to qualify for play-offs, save last 3-4 games, which is great for the tournament as viewership last time went through the roof.

"Having done well last year in such competitive scenario, I am confident we will put up strong show this time around," he further said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ipl 2021
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid-19 cases in India
Covid vaccine
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Janhvi Kapoor
IPL 2021, MI vs RCB
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP