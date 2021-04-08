IND USA
Faf du Plessis (R), Sam Curran (L) gets awarded for their performances in IPL 2020(HT Collage)
IPL 2021: MS Dhoni felicitates CSK’s ‘Super Lions’ from last season

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON APR 08, 2021 05:41 PM IST

Ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings felicitated their top-performers from the previous season. The franchise presented mementos to South African batsman Faf du Plessis and English all-rounder Sam Curran for their stupendous performances in IPL 2020.

The CSK took to Instagram and shared the pictures of Du Plessis and Curran receiving their respective awards from captain Dhoni. The post referred to them as the ‘Super Lions’.

The caption for the post said, “A-word of appreciation for our Super Lions of the last season! Faf du Plessis (449 runs) and Sam Curran (13 wickets). #WhistlePodu #Yellove”

ALSO READ | ‘They’ve got a powerful squad’: Ashwin names ‘the team to beat’ in IPL 2021

Du Plessis was in spectacular form last year. He scored 449 runs in 13 matches and smashed 42 boundaries and 14 maximums. He was CSK’s top-scorer in IPL 2020 and also scored four half-centuries.

Young all-rounder Sam Curran was highly praised for his bowling. He picked up a total of 13 wickets in his 14 appearances for CSK last year. He also contributed with the bat and scored 186 runs, which included 12 fours and 12 sixes.

Despite some terrific performances, the three-time champions had a horrific season in the UAE last year. They finished 7 in the points table with 14 points and failed to qualify for the playoffs for the first time in the history of the league.

They will look to start afresh season with an unchanged core and a few new recruits like K Gowtham, Moeen Ali and Robin Uthappa. CSK begin their campaign against Delhi Capitals on Saturday at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

Topics
indian premier league mahendra singh dhoni faf du plessis sam curran chennai super kings csk + 4 more
Close
