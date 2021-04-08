‘They’ve got a powerful squad’: Ravichandran Ashwin names ‘the team to beat’ in IPL 2021

After a couple of terrific Test series against Australia and England, off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is getting ready for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the Delhi Capitals. The runner-up of the previous season will look forward to starting afresh under the leadership of young captain Rishabh Pant.

The Delhi Capitals (CS) are scheduled to play their first game against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Mumbai on Saturday. However, Ashwin feels that Mumbai Indians (MI) will begin as the favourites in the tournament. Ahead of the IPL 2021 opener between RCB and MI, Ashwin called MI as the team to beat in the upcoming IPL.

“Every team is strong, and I am not making a diplomatic statement. But I definitely think Mumbai has got a powerful and experienced squad. Mumbai will always start as favourites in this competition. I think Mumbai is the team to beat,” Ashwin told the New Indian Express.

Ashwin further said that DC has good chances to win the title this year the side looked well balanced. chances in the forthcoming IPL. He also believes that Pant's terrific form could make a lot of difference.

“Good (On DC's chances), well-balanced one. Last year, our batting did not come well together. It was understandable due to lockdown and all that. But this year, in the kind of form in which Rishabh is, definitely that (team’s batting) also will get sorted out,” Ashwin said.

“We have a good chance. But if you see the last few years, it is not always about the top two or three sides. Every team picks players judiciously and have good balance and options. The IPL is in a new caravan model, so conditions also will play a part,” he added.