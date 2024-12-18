Virat Kohli stops Rohit Sharma from advising Siraj, plots 'scrambled' plan for Smith; India gets reward instantly

Australia turned the third Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series on its head on Tuesday afternoon in Brisbane. Captain Pat Cummins declared their second innings closed at 89 for seven, giving India an improbable 275-run victory target. However, as the dark clouds gathered near the Gabba, the play was halted due to bad light, and subsequently, early Tea was taken with India at eight for no loss. How Virat Kohli plotted Steve Smith's dismissal

One of the moments from the second session on Day 5 of the match had social media talking. It happened at the start of the 11th over of Australia's second innings, when Mohammed Siraj was handed the new ball for his fourth over.

India captain Rohit Sharma walked up to the fast bowler asking him to bowl over the wicket against Steve Smith as he reckoned the Aussie might have an advantage. Virat Kohli, who was walking past the two due to the change of ends, immediately stopped the 37-year-old and rather asked Siraj to go for the "scrambled seam" and bowl over the wicket.

Here's how the conversation went as picked up by the stump mic...

Rohit to Siraj: Where are you bowling from?

Siraj: Over the stumps.

Rohit: Bowling over the stumps will make it easier for the batter to open up his stance.

Virat to Rohit: No, no, let him bowl from over the stumps. If he bowls that scrambled seam delivery, there’s a higher chance of getting him out. He’s right (Siraj). Set the square leg a bit deeper for the inswing and let him bowl at the stumps.

In the final ball of the over, Siraj dismissed Smith with the good length ball on the middle stump, which angled in and slid down the leg side. Smith shuffled across and looked to glance it fine but got strangled down the leg side with Rishabh Pant taking the catch.

Another rain delay in Brisbane

For the second time on Tuesday, the third Test match was affected due to rain, making it difficult for Australia to get a result.

Earlier in the day, Australia bowled out India for 260 after scoring a first innings 445. After capturing India's final wicket in the first hour on day five, Australia led by 185 runs but rain denied them a bat until after lunch. In search of quick runs, Australia crashed to 33 for five as Akash Deep and Jasprit Bumrah removed the top four for single-digit scores, a day after the pacemen combined in a brave 10th-wicket partnership to ensure India would avoid the follow-on.