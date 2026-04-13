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Virat Kohli stops to share a wholesome moment with Sachin Tendulkar; Master Blaster’s gesture in return is cherry on top

Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar's reunion is making more news than the outcome of the MI vs RCB IPL 2026 match itself.

Updated on: Apr 13, 2026 09:48 am IST
Written by Aditya Bhattacharya
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It’s not often these days that Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar are in the same place at the same time. It’s been more than a decade since they stopped being teammates, and their paths hardly cross. The last couple of months, Tendulkar was busy with wedding preparations for his son Arjun, whereas Kohli, after playing the series against New Zealand in January, returned to London before returning for the 2026 Indian Premier League.

Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar in the same frame never disappoints(Screengrab)

Still, when Tendulkar and Kohli meet, it’s a sight for sore eyes. For example, last night, after the match, when the defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru smashed the Mumbai Indians to win the contest by 18 runs, the Virat-Sachin reunion melted the internet’s hearts. As the players took part in the customary post-match handshakes, Kohli and Sachin met, hugged and shared a heartwarming exchange.

Also Read: ‘A deeply sad day for India’ – Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli pay poignant tributes to singing icon Asha Bhosle

Watch the clip:

The mutual respect and admiration Virat and Sachin have for each other are no secret. In fact, Kohli has time and again bowed down before the great man, who helped shape his career in more than one way. Kohli lifted Tendulkar on his shoulders when India won the World Cup in 2011 and then again two years later, after Sachin played his farewell match for India. Another moment that comes to mind is the 2016 World T20, when, after leading India to a win over Pakistan at the Eden Gardens, Kohli saluted Sachin, and Tendulkar replied with a thumbs-up. A similar sight unfolded at the 2023 World Cup, when Kohli went down to the ground and showed the ultimate mark of respect to Sachin in the stands after breaking his record for most ODI centuries – completing the 50th of his career.

Nonetheless, the meeting was the perfect end to the game. Kohli was one of RCB’s three centurions who powered their team to 240/4, a total MI fell short of comprehensively. This was the first time MI lost to RCB in back-to-back matches at the Wankhede Stadium – they had lost by 12 runs last year.

 
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Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans LIVE Score.
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans LIVE Score.
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