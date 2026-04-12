‘A deeply sad day for India’: Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli pay poignant tributes to singing icon Asha Bhosle

Bollywood playback icon Asha Bhosle passed away on Sunday after a prolonged illness. The 92-year-old’s demise has invited a flood of tributes from important people from all walks of life, including some really famous cricketers. Sachin Tendulkar has been an old fan of Asha Bhosle.

Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli have taken the lead from the cricket world with their moving tributes. Tendulkar, who is known to have a lot of fondness for old Bollywood songs, was quick to react to the passing of Bhosle.

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It’s understood Tendulkar was very close to both Bhosle, fondly known as Asha Tai, and her sister, Lata Mangeshkar, who passed away in 2022 after a long illness. Over the years, there were many occasions where he was pictured with both the legendary nightingales of India.

On his X account, the master blaster wrote: "A deeply sad day for India, and for music lovers across the world. For us, Asha Tai was family. Today, words feel too small for the loss we feel.

“One moment, the heart falls silent, and the next, it drifts through the countless melodies she gifted all of us. It feels as though time itself has paused. Yet through her eternal songs, she will remain timeless forever.

"Thank you, Tai, for filling our lives with warmth, grace, and unforgettable music. We will miss you beyond words, Asha Tai."