Virat Kohli switches to Punjabi, pulls Harpreet Brar’s leg with cheeky 'I know your coach' comment: ‘20 saal ho gaye…’

Virat Kohli has always been a larger-than-life presence on the field, with or without the bat. Earlier on Sunday, he grabbed the spotlight with a fiery send-off after running out Nehal Wadhera during the match against Punjab Kings – a moment that quickly went viral. But Kohli wasn't done. During the run-chase, as he walked out to bat, the RCB icon caught fans’ attention again – this time for his hilarious exchange in the Punjabi language with PBKS spinner Harpreet Brar. Virat Kohli talks to Harpreet Brar(X)

Kohli, who shares Punjabi roots, was caught on stump mic cheekily telling Brar that he’s been playing cricket for 20 years and even knows his coach. Brar couldn’t help but chuckle at the banter, and social media quickly picked up on the light-hearted moment.

In a match filled with drama and intensity, Kohli’s Punjabi one-liner brought out his playful side, and fans loved it.

Watch:

RCB kept their perfect away record intact in the season with a commanding seven-wicket win over Punjab Kings, completing a sweet revenge just two days after losing to the same side at home. The chase of 158 was never in doubt, as Devdutt Padikkal struck form with a sublime 61 off 35 balls – his first IPL fifty in 22 innings – while Virat Kohli anchored the chase with a measured 73* off 54 deliveries.

Kohli and Padikkal added 103 runs for the second wicket in just 11.3 overs. Padikkal looked at his elegant best, while Kohli was content rotating strike in the partnership, unleashing his signature shots when needed, including an inside-out six off Yuzvendra Chahal.

The chase was wrapped up in 18.5 overs, taking RCB into the top four of the table.

Earlier, Punjab Kings failed to capitalise on a strong start, finishing with a below-par 157/6 after being put in to bat. The opening stand between Priyansh Arya (22) and Prabhsimran Singh (33) yielded 42 runs, but once Krunal Pandya dismissed Arya, the innings unravelled. Krunal (2/25) and leggie Suyash Sharma (2/26) applied the squeeze in the middle overs, as PBKS lost three wickets for just 14 runs and never truly recovered.

Nehal Wadhera’s messy run out and poor shot selection from Shreyas Iyer and Josh Inglis compounded PBKS’ troubles, echoing their recent collapse against KKR at the same venue.