Virat Kohli teases Ishant Sharma in response to send-off in first innings during RCB vs DC

Royal Challengers Bengaluru star Virat Kohli and Delhi Capitals senior paceman Ishant Sharma were involved in friendly banters during the Indian Premier League match on Sunday. The two Indian cricket stalwarts who played together since their young days share great camaraderie both on and off the field. Ishant played a lot of cricket under Kohli's captaincy in the red-ball format, but the two players never got a chance to play for the same franchise in IPL. Virat Kohli and Ishant Sharma were involved in friendly banters during RCB vs DC clash.(X Image)

Meanwhile, during the mega clash between RCB and DC on Sunday, Kohli got engaged in friendly banter with Ishant when the two came face-to-face as the batting maestro smashed the senior paceman for a six and four but then the latter got the better of him. Ishant gave Kohli a send-off by giving him a bit of shoulder tug, while Kohli had a wry smile on his face with his head down.

However, the RCB star teased Ishant when he came to bat in the second innings with the Capitals on the verge of defeat. Kohli made fun of his Indian teammate as the duo once again got involved in some friendly banter.

Ishant remained unbeaten, but he failed to open his account as the Capitals lost the match by 47 runs in the absence of their regular skipper Rishabh Pant.

Dropped catches hurt us: Axar Patel

Bengaluru posted 187-9 after Cameron Green hit an unbeaten 24-ball 32 and bowlers then combined to bowl out Delhi for 140 in 19.1 overs at their home M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. Bengaluru, who moved to fifth, have mounted a late charge to make the play-offs but will need to win their last league match and other results to go in their favour to be in the top four. Delhi slipped to sixth and went into their final match with 12 points. Bengaluru have also 12 points from 13 matches, but boast a better run-rate.

DC stand-in skipper Axar Patel asserted they had a chance to restrict RCB to 150 but the drop catches hurt them big time.

"Dropped catches hurt us. Could've restricted them to 150. When you lose four wickets in powerplay, you're always chasing the game. 160-170 would've been a par score. Pitch was two-paced. Some were skidding, some were holding. When your main players are run out and you lose four in powerplay, you're chasing the game. Anything can happen, but haven't thought that far ahead," Axar Patel said after the defeat.