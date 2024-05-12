Virat Kohli's fiery send-off to Jake Fraser-McGurk after DC star gets run out in unfortunate way

Delhi Capitals young batter Jake Fraser-McGurk had a rare failure with the bat in IPL 2024 as his luck ran out against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Sunday at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. Fraser-McGurk, who has been in explosive form in the ongoing season of IPL, got off to a blistering start once versus RCB and scored 21 runs in the 8 balls he faced but was unfortunate to get run out in a bizarre way. Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli, right, celebrates the dismissal of Delhi Capitals' Jake Fraser-McGurk during the Indian Premier League match.(AP)

Chasing the 188-run target, Fraser-McGurk smashed the RCB bowlers in the first two overs but his stay ended in the third over. It was the second ball of the over, and Yash Dayal was confident after dismissing Abishek Porel from the previous delivery. The left-arm paceman bowled a fullish delivery, and Shai Hope drove it straight as Dayal managed to get his fingers on the ball in the follow-through as it got deflected at hit the stumps at non-striker's end where Fraser-McGurk was way out of the crease.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The RCB players including Virat Kohli, were all charged up after the wicket as DC lost the top order early in the tricky chase at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

David Warner, who warmed the bench in the last few matches, returned to DC's line-up as an Impact Player but was dismissed by Swapnil Singh for just 1 in the first over.

Earlier, RCB managed to post187 for 9 riding on a blazing half-century by in-form Rajat Patidar. Despite DC fielders dropping too many catches, the bowlers did a commendable job to restrict RCB to below 200 on a good batting surface. Patidar (52 off 32 balls) and Will Jacks (41 off 28 balls) added 88 for the third wicket in little under nine overs but RCB will reckon they were 15 short in the end.

Patidar said it was a two-paced surface that was not easy to bat on, and he had to pick the bowlers to target.

"Wicket was two-paced when I went in. Ball was holding, especially the slower ball. Have been smarter in selecting which bowlers to go after in the last few games. I try my best to read it from the hand. This target is defendable. Can defend easily if we bowl in good areas," Patidar said after the RCB's innings.