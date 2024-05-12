IPL 2024, RCB vs DC Live Score: Virat Kohli key as Bengaluru look to stage miracle comeback vs Delhi sans Rishabh Pant

IPL 2024, RCB vs DC Live Score, Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals: Royal Challengers Bangalore have defied the odds, staging an impressive comeback with four consecutive wins to keep their hopes alive for a playoffs berth in the IPL. However, their next challenge comes in the form of Delhi Capitals (DC), who, despite the absence of their suspended skipper Rishabh Pant, present a formidable opposition....Read More

Pant's suspension for maintaining a slow over-rate against Rajasthan Royals has thrust DC into a different scenario. While his absence may give RCB a slight advantage, they cannot afford to underestimate their opponents. Despite recent victories against Gujarat Titans, Punjab Kings, and Sunrisers Hyderabad, RCB face a unique challenge in the unpredictable Capitals.

DC's inconsistency has been evident throughout the season, oscillating between brilliance and mediocrity. While they posted a commanding 257/4 against Mumbai Indians, they faltered with a meagre 153/9 against Kolkata Knight Riders. They sprung back into resurgence again in their previous game, breaching the 200-run mark and beating the high-flying Rajasthan Royals at home.

RCB's confidence stems from their strong batting performances, led by the prolific Virat Kohli. With 634 runs in the IPL, Kohli has set the tone for RCB's innings, providing early momentum while setting or chasing targets. Supported by Faf du Plessis, Rajat Patidar, Cameron Green, and Dinesh Karthik, Kohli anchors a formidable batting lineup.

The resurgence of RCB's bowlers has been pivotal in their recent success. Mohammed Siraj, rejuvenated after a break, has been exceptional, backed by Yash Dayal and Swapnil Singh. Their ability to keep the run rate under 10 in a high-scoring tournament speaks volumes about their effectiveness.

Facing RCB's bowling attack will be DC's explosive opener, Jack Fraser-McGurk, who has amassed 309 runs at a stunning strike rate of 235.87. His partnership with Abhishek Porel has provided DC with strong starts despite Warner's absence due to injury. However, DC's middle order will heavily rely on Tristan Stubbs in Pant's absence.

In the bowling department, DC boasts spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel, who have been economical while sharing 24 wickets between them. Their ability to contain RCB's batters in the middle overs will be crucial in determining the outcome of the match. Additionally, pacers Khaleel Ahmed and Mukesh Kumar will aim to make early breakthroughs to restrict RCB's scoring.