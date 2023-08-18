Virat Kohli uses two words to sum up 15 years in international cricket with IND vs PAK photo; post viral within seconds

From being an 18-year-old who made his Team India debut on August 18 2008, Virat Kohli has evolved into one of the greatest-ever players in cricket history. Since then, he has become Team India captain in all formats, although he stepped down from the role. On Friday, Kohli completed 15 years in international cricket and fans took to social media to hail the all-time great. He holds plenty of records, which include scoring most runs in T20Is and IPL, he is also the fastest to reach 10000 runs in ODIs.

Virat Kohli completed 15 years of international cricket.(File)

The ICC also named him the male cricketer of the decade in 2020, summing up his 2011 World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy triumphs. Despite his achievements, the former India and RCB captain has remained graceful as ever, and it was perfectly reflected in his social media post, which summed up his time in international cricket for 15 years.

Taking to Instagram, the 34-year-old posted a photo of him in India colours, celebrating a victory against Pakistan in his side's 2022 T20 World Cup opener. He captioned it as, "Forever grateful".

In that match, Kohli smacked an unbeaten knock of 82 runs off 53 balls, packed with six fours and four sixes, helping India win by four wickets. Although India were knocked out in the semi-finals by eventual champions England, he finished as the tournament's highest run-scorer. Kohli slammed 296 runs in six innings for India, with a high score of 82*. The 34-year-old also smacked a half-century in the semi-final.

Taking to Twitter, BCCI's Jay Shah also hailed Kohli and wrote, “Congratulations to the incredible @imVkohli on 15 years of unwavering commitment to international cricket! Your passion, perseverance, and remarkable achievements have inspired millions. Wishing you continued success and many more milestones ahead!”

Meanwhile, BCCI wrote:

During his career, Kohli has received many accolades, including the ICC ODI Player of the Year in 2012, 2017, 2018. He also was adjudged as the Test Player of the Year in 2018. Meanwhile, he also received the Garfield Sobers Trophy for the ICC Cricket of the Year in 2017 and 2018.

