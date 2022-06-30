'Could be the last time': Former India star predicts what Kohli vs Anderson battle could look like in 5th Test

One of the key highlights of a Test match between India and England over the past decade has been the battle between Virat Kohli and James Anderson. Both are two of the biggest stars of their respective teams and considered the best in the world at their peak. While Kohli's form with the bat may have deserted him after 2019, the battle between him and the veteran England fast bowler was just as spicy during the 2021 series and fans will get to see it once more when the two go up against each other during the postponed fifth Test between the two teams which starts on Friday.

However, this could also be the last time that fans savour this battle, according to former India fast bowler Zaheer Khan. Anderson, who turns 40 next month, doesn't play every match for England and India won't be touring the country for a Test series for the next one year at least. It means that Anderson could be retired by the time India return to England for a series or he could give a series in India a miss due to the prevalence of spin-friendly conditions in the country.

“It is a battle we all enjoy regardless of how many times we see it. Whenever that sort of a rivalry comes up between a fast bowler and a batter and especially if they are equals, that battle is always great to watch,” Zaheer said on Cricbuzz.

“But yes, this could be the last time we see this battle because Anderson is not playing too many matches at a go and there is no doubt that he is closer than he ever was to retirement. So maybe this is the last time because there is a lot of time for India's next Test series in England after this match.”

During the 2021 series, Anderson and Kohli exchanged words during the thrilling second Test at Lord's. This extended to a war of words between Anderson and Bumrah that stemmed from the latter's short-pitched bowling when the England pacer had walked out to bat.

“Whatever it is, we are going to get a great battle. We saw that last year as well. Anderson always causes problems with the swing he generates and Kohli could feel them. It is never easy to bat against him. So I feel it is a good test for Kohli,” said Zaheer.

