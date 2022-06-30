Home / Cricket / IND vs ENG: England announce playing XI for 5th Test, James Anderson returns
IND vs ENG: England announce playing XI for 5th Test, James Anderson returns

James Anderson, who was rested for the third and final Test against New Zealand, is making a comeback into the XI.
England captain Ben Stokes(Reuters)
England captain Ben Stokes(Reuters)
Updated on Jun 30, 2022 06:19 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

England have announced their playing XI for the rescheduled fifth Test against India, starting from July 1. The match will be played at Edgbaston, Birmingham. James Anderson, who was rested for the third and final Test against New Zealand, is making a comeback into the XI. He will replace Jamie Overton and will probably spearhead England's pace attack alongside Stuart Broad.

Sam Billings, who has been added to the squad, will be donning the wicketkeeping gloves in place of Ben Foakes, who had earlier tested positive for Covid-19.

Also Read | 'I am fine with any name. People call me Lord and Beefy because...': Shardul's hilarious response to his nicknames

India, who currently lead the five-match series 2-1, are now waiting on the availability of Covid-hit captain Rohit Sharma, who has been in isolation since testing positive last week.

India are yet to announce their playing XI.

The Indian team have assembled in England for slightly over a three-week long tour, during which the team will play the suspended Test, followed by three T20Is and the same number of 50-over matches.

The rescheduled Test between India and England will start from July 1. However, it was originally scheduled to be played in Old Trafford last year but was suspended after a series of Covid positive cases emerged in the Indian camp.

England XI: Zak Crawley, Alex Lees, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Sam Billings (wk), Matthew Potts, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, James Anderson

india vs england
